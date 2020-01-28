Why are so many expected Disney + series missing?

The new and highly anticipated streaming platform was launched on November 12, 2019. The service is filled with an amazing amount of cartoons, films, series and specials.

Disney’s catalog is not surprisingly impressive with blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War, Most of the films from the Star Wars universe, animated classics such as Snow White, The Jungle Book and The Seven Dwarfs as well as exclusive novelties such as the new popular show The Mandalorian and The World after Jeff Goldblum.

The potential is also huge, with several new, highly anticipated shows from Star Wars, the MCU, and others.

The first impression can be difficult

If you’ve recently subscribed to Disney +, you’ll likely be overwhelmed by the many options you need to check out.

I thought I had more than I would ever need, but over time I noticed something … for the hundreds of shows, films and thousands of episodes that are missing, hundreds and thousands of others.

So where are all these Disney classics and current blockbusters?

When looking for some films, Disney + said: “Due to existing agreements, this title will be available from …” This refers to streaming rights that are linked to other services.

Now it’s more reassuring to know when a title might be available, but Reddit subscribers cited the annoying fact that several films were removed from Disney without an official explanation or warning. Some popular titles like Home Alone, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and a few others have been removed.

Disney never claimed that all content would stay on the platform forever, except for their signature collection of animated classics like Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty and Bambi.

As early as November, a spokesman said that they would never be removed.

So that’s okay, isn’t it? It’s not that Netflix and HBO are different, are they?

Yes and no. While all three major networks regularly add and remove content, the problem with Disney + is the surprising removal of content. They do not disclose this information to the public, while Netflix and HBO send monthly reports on all entries and exits of their services.

Seriously? Wonder films are missing?

The platform lacks six Marvel films like Black Panther and Infinity War, which will at least be seen on Netflix in the near future. Black Panther will return to Netflix in 2026, but it’s unclear whether it will be available on both platforms.

It is unclear whether films that have disappeared from the platform will return, and licensing agreements can quickly become complicated and boring. However, one thing is certain, more and more content will disappear and the Disney + library will continue to change over the months and years.

In the meantime, fans can request series and films to be available in the library.

Perhaps this list of missing titles can help you. Try them out and add those you want to see to your wish list.

So which shows and films will be added in February?

About Disney

Toy Story 4 is a huge headliner, plus two episodes from season 7 of the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, directed by Spotlights Tom McCarthy, is also the first major exclusive Disney Plus film of 2020 to win Best Film and numerous awards. As for the Fox Disney archive, Splash, played by Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, will also be available this month.

Big business

The sandbar

Wicked Tuna seasons one and two

In 80 days around the world

February 2nd

February 5th

February 7th

Future President’s Diary (New Episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s hero project (new episode)

Timmy Failure: Mistakes have been made

February 9th

14th of February

splash

My dog, the thief

Disney’s fairytale weddings

Because of Winn-Dixie

Disney family Sundays

Future President’s Diary (New Episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s hero project (new episode)

February 16

Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United

20. February

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with fire

21st of February

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7, Episode 1

Future President’s Diary (New Episode)

Unlikely Animal Friends seasons one and two

Disney’s fairytale weddings

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel’s hero project (new episode)

February 25th

Star Wars Resistance Season 2

February 28th

Future President’s Diary (New Episode)

Marvel’s Future Avengers Season 1

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7, Episode 2

Shop class (series premiere)

Imagination Moves Seasons 1-3

I captured the goblin king

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Marvel Hero Project (new episode)

