Why are the numbers in President Trump’s poll increasing?

If you follow the polls, you know that in the past two weeks, President Trump’s approval numbers have increased. The differences are minimal. But even small differences measured in total make a difference. If the president is at 43% approval on polling day and approaches this number, he is defeated. If it’s 46% or 47%, victory is possible and even probable. Small differences over time count.

The composite average of 538 rose a few points in the second half of January and Gallup this morning released the highest approval rating for the Trump presidency: 49%.

Why does this happen?

The simplest and most intimidating answer is that it is becoming more and more popular. The economy continues to be dynamic, with the lowest unemployment rate we have experienced in decades. The President signed two trade agreements. They can be thin (in the case of Trump’s repackaged NAFTA) or in the case of China, more fairly described as defeats. But the news is a success even if the reality is insufficient. Finally, as we discussed yesterday, much of Trump’s transgressive behavior has become increasingly normal and acceptable to a large minority of the population.

This is daunting and sobering given the consequences of President Trump’s re-election.

But there is another plausible explanation. The sounders call it differential response. When one side becomes enthusiastic or energized, their number increases but only temporarily. The pumped side is a little more eager to answer the phone or take the survey. The demoralized side is a little less impatient. It is a real and demonstrated phenomenon, not just a concept or speculation. This is not necessarily an error in itself in the survey. It is to pick up something real. It’s just fleeting.

An example that many of us probably remember came after the first general electoral debate in 2012. President Obama performed a rigid and disconcerting performance. The consensus was that Mitt Romney won the debate and for the first and last time in the cycle, Romney briefly took the lead.

There is good reason to believe that at least part of this is happening today – the impending acquittal of the President and republican unity has been the main news for the past two or three weeks. Republicans are excited and excited about the certainty of President Trump’s acquittal. Many Democrats are demoralized by seeing overwhelming and demanding evidence of the President’s guilt and simply seeing it does not matter.

We will not know until the impeachment is over and all of this will have a chance to be resolved. I’m pretty confident that at least part of it is a short-lived differential response. But I’m not sure that’s all. We just don’t know and won’t know for a while.