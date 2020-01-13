Why Arsenal’s legend is still the strongest player, despite being overtaken by the Man City star

Loading...

If an alien arrived on planet Earth today to spot the greatest foreign Premier League striker of all time, the answer would be Sergio Aguero.

The Man City star has more goals than any other foreign player in the English top league thanks to his last hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero is now the player with the highest score in Premier League history

He climbs over the great Thierry Henry, and according to some, that’s the basis for the debate: Aguero is officially better than the Arsenal legend.

Fortunately, we are not extraterrestrials. We don’t need statistics to communicate our decisions. We have eyes

And for anyone lucky enough to see Henry play, there is no debate at all.

This is a similar argument to Lionel Messi’s age-old question against Cristiano Ronaldo. It depends on what you like, beauty or effectiveness?

Like Messi, Henry had both. He was not only responsible for so many goals, also for assists. It was a pleasure to see him.

The Frenchman had a boast and boldness that could be argued since it has not been achieved.

He was one of those rare gamers who did things just because he could and others couldn’t, for fun entertainment.

Wrong passports, fancy flicks, playful dribbles and crazy balls that would make Kevin de Bruyne jealous – that’s what makes Henry so special.

Henry was just so much better than everyone else in his prime

While Aguero, like Ronaldo, are just goals – and that’s fine considering that a striker’s job is to go online first and foremost.

Aguero must be one of the best Premier League players of all time, there’s no doubt about that. He is incredible in what he does.

But seeing Aguero doesn’t feel like Henry, who had some magic.

Here’s the thing – Diego Forlan scored more goals than Ronaldinho in LaLiga in the 2004/05 season, but we all know who was the best player in the world this year.

And if someone offered you a ticket for Henry or Aguero in their prime, which one would you take?