Why Arvind Kejriwal is Wrong with Kanhaia, Karan Thapar writes – columns

Honestly, I am not only confused, but completely confused by Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to grant the police permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar for arraignment under section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. He not only challenged his earlier publicly expressed admiration for Kanhaiya, but also revealed that he was not familiar with the actual sedition law, and his explanation for his decision suggested that it was a government that did not know how to judge and take a principled stand. Let’s see if you agree

First, Kanaya Kumar should be tried for sedation because he allegedly shouted “Bharat tere here honge, inshallah inshallah“In February 2016, Kanhaiya denied it, but for the sake of argument, suppose it was. The question is – is it vanity?

Back in 1995, in the case of Balwant Singh, the Supreme Court ruled that shouting “Khalistan Zindabad” was not ugly. Interestingly, this reference to slogans appeared just on the day Indira Gandhi was killed. Nevertheless, the judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) was clear and straightforward: “The raising of a slogan only a few times … which did not provoke any response nor the reaction of anyone in public could attract the provision of Article 124A.” The Court added: hostility or hatred among different communities or religions or other groups. “This is the situation to this day.

Rahul Mehra, a permanent MP in Delhi, recognized this and advised Kejriwal not to allow it. It states that the police case was “light”, full of “loopholes”, and does not “constitute a seizure from the state.”

It is now quite possible that Kejriwal is not aware of the actual status of the sedition law. After all, he is a politician, not a lawyer. That’s why he has legal advisers. But instead of accepting, he chose to ignore the advice of his government’s legal advisor. Not because he had reason to disagree, but on very different grounds. Raghav Chadha, spokesman for the Aam Aadmi Party, gave this explanation. The government said: “As far as politics is concerned, in principle, it has not and has not intervened in any such case.”

This is especially troubling and bizarre. As the government is empowered to either approve or deny a sanction for prosecution, it is its duty to do so in a well-thought-out manner. How, then, can it be argued that “as a matter of policy and of principle,” it will simply bypass that question and not come to any thoughtful view? Surely that is a waiver?

In this case, it may be worse. In refusing to enforce its judgment, the Kejriwal government subjected Kanhaiya Kumar to unjustified prosecution. In fact, it almost feels like persecution. I would really go further. I cannot resist the feeling that Kejriwal has chosen to burn down his own nationalist credentials at the cost of Kanhaiya Kumar.

In closing, I am reminded of what Kejriwal said when Kanhaiya Kumar gave his famous speech at Jawaharlal Nehru University on March 3, 2016, just three weeks after the alleged yelling. “I have heard the Kanhaiya speech repeatedly,” he tweeted. “Amazing clarity of thought, expressed wonderfully. He said most people feel. God bless him. ”Raghava Chadha’s comment was equally appealing:“ One hell of a Kanhaiya speech. Pure shine. “

Well, it seems that one of them sent Kanhaiya to hell today, and the other left him to God – and hopefully the grace of justice. This makes me deeply disappointed. I did not vote for re-electing Kejriwal, who has no power to use his legitimate authority, the wisdom to accept the advice of those who know the law, and instead opt for a simple decision, as this will protect his personal popularity.

Karan Thapar is the author of The Devil’s Advocate: An Untold Story

The views expressed are personal

