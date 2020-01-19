Why ASP.NET Core is the best choice for building enterprise web applications

ASP.NET Core, the cross-platform and open source framework, was developed by Microsoft to create modern, cloud-based and Internet-connected applications. It was developed to enable the rapid development of runtime components, APIs, compilers and languages. It can run on macOS, Linux and Windows on the .NET Core or .NET Framework.

To learn more about the ASP.NET Core development cycle and to learn about future design directions, we interviewed Kenneth Y. Fukizi, author of the book “Learn ASP.NET Core 3.0, Second Edition” published by Packt Publishing. He has more than 14 years of professional experience and works as a software developer / consultant for customer organizations in South Africa, Australia, the USA and Canada.

Kenneth believes that ASP.NET Core’s current performance is much better than that of its predecessors and its competitors. Because of the flexibility associated with it, he prefers to use ASP.Net Core to create corporate web applications. He is also excited that .Net 5 will have more interoperability with other programming languages. When asked about his thoughts on Microsoft that supports the Pulumi open source platform, Kenneth says that it will definitely help developers build modern cloud applications.

Here is the full interview with Kenneth about ASP.Net Core.

Why is ASP.NET Core the best option for web application development?

What Makes .NET Core One of the Best General Development Platforms? How does ASP.NET Core improve web application performance? What do you think are the main benefits of Asp.net Core for developing enterprise web applications?

With .Net Core as a platform, you can develop web applications, desktop applications, cloud native applications, mobile applications, game applications, applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and applications for artificial intelligence (AI). Ask for more from a development platform.

ASP.Net Core has come a long way to ensure that web application performance improves compared to its predecessors or some of its competitive frameworks, for example by leveraging asynchronous programming models for which ASP.Net Core performs excellently Through the use of computer processor units (cycles) that have to wait for database queries, web service calls and I / O processes, valuable resources were wasted.

ASP.Net Core was developed from scratch and unifies both the MVC and the WebAPI framework. It has removed dependency on IIS, removed several other excess baggage items, including preloading third-party libraries, making it much lighter and faster, and gaining performance in this way.

We can say a lot about performance, including improved spending caching ability and other features, but the truth is that it gets more powerful every day. There is actually a tool that you can use to track performance metrics using TechEmpower benchmarks that are publicly available online.

ASP.Net Core is my choice on which I want to build enterprise web applications, mainly because of the flexibility that comes from cross-platform use. It starts with the tools available to help you develop ASP.Net core applications using Visual Studio or Visual Studio code on Windows or Mac operating systems, including Linux.

Within a company, you have employees with different roles who work on a corporate application, and the broad tool makes it easy to address a diverse group of project members.

ASP.Net Core has such a vibrant community that it is always allowed to contribute. The fact that it is open source paves the way for faster improvements and cross-industry applicability. Aside from the development environment, when ready for production deployment, ASP.Net Core applications can be deployed internally at your company or with almost any other worthwhile cloud hosting service provider, including Azure and AWS. (For more information on building a continuous integration pipeline with Azure DevOps, see Chapter 3 of my book.)

ASP.Net Core makes it easy to interact with other applications developed with other external tech stacks. Typically, an enterprise application needs to communicate with several other applications, and I’m personally excited about the fact that a future version of .Net Core will be available. The runtime environment that ASP.Net Core is running on and is named .Net 5 , is said to offer more interoperability with other languages ​​such as Java, Objective C and Swift.

Using ASP.Net Core offers many other benefits that we can look at all day. In a nutshell: ASP.Net Core will not disappoint you and improvements are rapidly developing where it is missing.

Microsoft recently announced that .NET Core will support the Pulumi open source platform for building modern cloud applications. This is intended to help developers declare the cloud infrastructure including all Azure languages ​​such as Kubernetes and CosmosDB using any .NET language such as C #, VB.NET and F #. To what extent and how do you think Pulumi will help developers with .NET?

There are people who are not as familiar or not so comfortable navigating the cloud infrastructure or simply do not bother to learn something new, and who cannot get out of their comfort zone in the code base, but can declare everything, for example code Resource groups and everything else that makes up the cloud infrastructure.

Pulumi simply makes everything a little easier, abstracts everything and replaces the need to use different tools to build our cloud infrastructure. For example, to develop JSON, YAML files or a Cloud Domain Specific Language (DSL). Instead, we can simply declare it using the language we already know as a developer. It will definitely be practical.

Information on the longevity and future design directions of ASP.NET Core

At the recent NDC conference, Ryan Nowak, a Microsoft developer and architect at ASP.NET Core, shared the details of many future projects like BedRock, Houdini, and SMALL FAST.NET Server. The common goal of these projects is to simplify cross-platform compatibility between different environments. How do you think these projects will help determine the future design directions of .NET 5 and ensure the longevity of ASP.NET Core?

.Net 5 is already being compiled with full knowledge of what is happening with the Bedrock project, the Houdini project and the SMALL FAST.NET server. What I can see personally in the Bedrock project is the fact that .Net Sockets will play a bigger role from the lowest level in dealing with network I / O at the expense of Libuv, which was borrowed from NodeJS for its cross-platform functions. It is clear that .Net Sockets will learn a thing or two about how Libuv works, and will implement what it learns to work seamlessly with .Net technologies, and .Net 5 will benefit greatly from the improvements.

I personally see .Net 5 being influenced to support more protocols like MQTT, AMQP, HTTP3 and QUIC, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see even a little more interoperability with other programming languages ​​on .Net 5. ASP.Net Core is there to stay because it was developed exclusively for the .Net Core runtime, which will soon be converted to .Net 5.

I can see many improvements to ASP.Net Core 3.0, especially with regard to the fact that the MVC framework on ASP.Net Core as a platform takes on a little more responsibility. This enables functions to be reused in various frameworks such as SignalR, gRPC services, Blazor, controllers and pages. This is already happening, as can be seen from the use of endpoint routing, which covers all of the large five frameworks for the Houdini project, as I call it, mentioned above.

Moving MVC’s responsibility to a lower level will make MVC leaner and more developer-friendly, and you can see that MVC is practically still alive. All of these reorganizations generally make it more flexible. With change in the future, this is characteristic of different platforms and actually prepares them to become truly cross-platform.

