Why audiobooks are a victim of classics and we really need to adapt to the subject

Who doesn’t feel comfortable hearing Stephen Fry’s voice? Especially when he lends it to JK Rowling’s Harry Potter. There is something about hearing a story that is done that makes me feel completely calm. And it seems I’m not the only one. The meteoric rise in voice books has surprised the publishing industry, with 87% sales increase since 2014.

According to Sound Learning – the dedicated audiobook charity in the UK that Stephen Fry is a patron – audio books are also incredibly useful for people with dyslexia, reading difficulties, and even those who just find reading a bit challenging. Research has shown that audiobooks can improve visualization skills as well as increase listener vocabulary, and do not lack positive feedback from parents; From long journeys to the car and sending their little ones to sleep, audio books provide anecdotal results that are hard to argue with.

When one in five children struggles to read to their full potential by the age of 11, removing all barriers to literature seems essential.

So why are they now the only type of literature that requires VAT? The so-called “stealing tax” on audio books impacts the poor and vulnerable among potential readers, and given the UK’s challenge to improve childhood literacy rates, it seems at best unjust, and at worst, classicist But this is not the first time people are being priced out of reading. Britain is not dissolving print literature, and it was only a few weeks ago that it was agreed that the UK would remove VAT on ebooks. However, it was not implemented until December 1st.

If the classicism seems to be stretched, consider that according to the reading agency, by the age of 15, children from distressed backgrounds will be three years behind their peers from affluent well-read homes. Not only that, as many single parents can attest, between work and childcare, finding the time each night to call their child can be a huge challenge.

In fact, while many were unaware that this tax even exists, those who know it are fighting. The ax of the Publishers Association Reading Tax Campaign is gaining ground. It has been supported by less than 700 authors, including Stephen Fry and author of “The Girl in the Train” Paula Hawkins, and they have already been credited with VAT tax abatement in the UK’s 2020 budget.

Helen Boden, chief executive of the British Dyslexia Association, said she felt the government’s decision not to extend the announcement to include audio books was “disappointing.” She explains: “For many people with dyslexia, audio books provide access to the literature in a way that is not possible through Text, whether digital or paper-based. Adding VAT to audio books, when it does not apply to other types of books, is not discriminatory for many people with dyslexia. It is not fair to tax someone more because they value reading differently.

And it’s not just a financial issue – in fact, audiobooks face their own challenges, ranging from complex licensing laws around their use in schools to the mere possession of a digital product. For example, the loss of Microsoft ebooks – which, after closing its metaphorical doors, advised all customers that their ebooks and audiobooks would no longer work – has a strange understanding that unlike physical purchases, you depend on the business that will continue to exist for you. Keep the product.

There remains a sense that if you don’t read an encyclopedic amount of historical literature or have this year’s shortlist on your bedside table, you’re not reading anything substantial.

And then there is the topic that almost all readers are aware of: the strange hierarchy of literature. In the same way that fast-paced crime novels and almost every book with a woman on the cover are considered easy reading, there is a level of discretion reserved for those who prefer to carry a Kindle than a paperback. From a long list of articles discussing whether we can refer to audio books as “reading,” whether digital digitization is a positive step or not, I cannot help but feel that we are having the wrong conversation.

Literature can be a very exclusive club. The idea that if you don’t read war and peace you can’t really enjoy the classics, continues to spread. In April last year, journalist and author Rebecca Reed argued on a good morning in the UK that we should give up on forcing young people to read Shakespeare in favor of highlighting authors whose work includes more culturally relevant issues. Despite being a Shakespeare playwright, I wholeheartedly agree. Writers like Marianne Keys, Meloria Blackman and Dorothy Comson changed the reading for me. They knew me storytelling that felt relevant, and gave me a new appreciation for modern literature. These books are usually set aside for the “women’s reading genre” designed to ensure that they cannot be taken seriously. But they should be.

In my early 20s, I learned to appreciate Shakespeare’s work despite the scary language, but this dedication to classics is another reason why some of the literature feels “beyond” those of us outside the middle or upper classes. There remains a sense that unless you read an encyclopedic amount of historical literature or parade the top book list of the year on your bedside table, you are not really reading anything substantial.

But audio books have the power to change that. Performance generates interest and can be an accessible route outside our comfort zones. Shakespeare, when read by Jim Belushi, suddenly feels less intimidating than a 300-page GCSE textbook.

And back to my love Stephen Fry. A surprising 2014 survey found that children who read Harry Potter – whether in the form of an audiobook, ebook or traditional print – were more tolerant of stigmatized groups, and more likely to identify with and support vulnerable people.

In Albus Dumbledore’s immortal words, “Words are, in my humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic.” And this is the case whether they are spoken aloud, read by a parent, a narrator, or simply to yourself. Isn’t it the joy of the stories – that they transcend class and snobbery? Aren’t we all entitled to experience the magic of words?