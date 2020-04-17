Why Avery Has a Hard Time Trusting Abu Before 90 Days

Fiancé on 90 Days: Before 90 Days, Avery travels around the world to meet Ash, her nine-month-old boyfriend, and see if they can really make something work offline. Her time in Australia was tense, from meeting Ash’s brother to learning how to operate. Two key points for Avery were Ash’s reluctance to introduce her to his ex and her job as a relationship coach and specialist.

“At the beginning of our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange he had with a customer who hit him to prove that he was ignoring any of his client’s progress. one of our goodbyes, “Avery said in an exclusive view above.

He brings his problem to Ash as they both board the boat together.

“Thank you for sending me the order, but will you never acknowledge the fact, ‘Yes, I have someone in my life, so you don’t have to talk to me like that?'” She asked him.

Ash thinks he has a note about Avery on his social media. Isn’t that enough? Not for Avery, who says that customers may not look there because they talk to her directly. “You want certainty and I assure you that next time, if something like that happens, I’ll be careful because I don’t see it that way,” Ash said.

“I was always honest with him, but he decided to think what he was thinking. And I didn’t really want to go because I liked it, you never know what the real issue was,” Ash told the camera.

Ash seems to be committed to making Avery happy in this matter, but he is still not fully satisfied.

“It’s very frustrating for me not to know what he’s really saying to his customers. I just hope he’s right about me,” Avery said.

90 Days Fiancé: Before 90 Days airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.