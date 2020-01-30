Why brands have to master first-party data to win in the 2020s

The brands that Google sees as a way to get rid of cookies to improve their understanding of first-party data will best be doomed to victory in the 2020s. This was one of the unifying messages at The Drum’s Predictions 2020 in New York last week, as marketers considered how Google’s announcement will force marketers to evolve.

“What happens to cookies is a great opportunity for brands and marketers,” said Tom Stein, chairman and chief client officer at Stein IAS. “And I think this opportunity lies in mastering first-party data and really turning it into a competitive advantage.

Francesco Petruzzelli, Bidstack’s chief technology officer, agreed with Stein’s assessment, saying that one of the biggest problems is that brands still use a lot of data from first-party providers, but do not convert it into experiences that really enrich the lives of their consumers , “When AI and too many bots get involved in first-party data streams, there is a distortion. Therefore, as a marketer, it is important to ensure that your first party data is clean. This means that you can make sure that you really take the time to understand your consumers and not just reach them with senseless information that doesn’t have that human touch. “

According to Kris Tait, Croud’s U.S. general manager, Petruzzelli was about offering contextual upgrades to consumers so that they know their data will deliver a tangible reward. “Consumers want to exchange their data for something tangible,” he said. “So maybe you’re at a concert and getting a seat to upgrade, or you get a free beauty product for an event. There must be this exchange of values! More contextual marketing is so important if you want to be one step ahead of your competitors. “

Time for an industry reform?

However, Lauren Cooke, director of commercial partnerships at White Ops, believes that the marketing industry only has to act together if all of these hopes can actually be realized. “Will this finally be the year we clean up our deed?” She warned. “I would say that about 25 years ago, exactly the same discussions about data and data protection were held and what constitutes an inappropriate exchange of values ​​with consumers. Well, back then it was bad and now it’s getting much worse! I don’t think we are approaching the solution to this problem. “

She added: “I think the intention is there, but it is still very difficult for marketers to give up data because it is so valuable. You still can’t figure out whether effectiveness or making money should be a priority. These questions need to be answered before marketers can really use first-party data intelligently. “

Look for new ways to look at your data

Later in the day, Danit Aronson, Chief Partnership Officer at CSM, talked about her experience in organizing events for big brands and how she handled data in a different way. She said: “I have been in the industry for a long time and we are now seeing how important it is to use events to make a human connection and collect data for a brand and really own it.

“At an event, we can measure how long people interact with each other in different areas, and then use this data to find out what is attractive to our consumers and where they are involved. Then we can optimize these events in the future to really get better into what we think works well. It is a good example of how you can use the data you collect about consumers with honor. If consumers see that you are using it to help them, they are much more likely to give you their consent. “

Looking to the future, Jed Meyer, managing director of Ebiquity, advised the marketers to stop thinking with a uniform mindset. He believes adaptability will be the key to success in the next ten years. He added: “So many brands want third-party measures that span the entire landscape, but in today’s world, tests are usually not single systems.

“A company has to keep improving and not all companies are equipped for it. So I think in the 2020s, more and more companies will adopt a test environment and idea that they need to develop their data strategies. “

Watch the video to see key trends in 2020 and beyond.

Speakers include Francesco Petruzzelli, Bidstack’s Chief Technology Officer; Jed Meyer, CEO of Ebiquity North America; Lauren Cooke, Director of Commercial Partnerships at White Ops; Danit Aronson, Chief Partnership Officer at CSM; Kris Tait, Crouds General Manager US; Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Client Officer at Stein IAS; Chris Apostle, Chief Media Officer of iCrossing, and Melissa DiGeronimo, Associate Director, Solution Engineer, Data Strategy at Hearst Magazines.

