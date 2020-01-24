Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

Why Broderick Jones is the most important recruit for Georgian football

In today’s video version of Good Day, UGA, we discuss the 5-star offensive against Broderick Jones and why he is such an important part of the 2020 recruitment class in Georgia.

Jones is number 14 in the 2020 recruitment cycle and the state’s top-rated Georgia signatory. But this is only possible if the Bulldogs get his signature. Auburn is also heavily involved in its recruitment and the tigers can offer many of the same things the bulldogs can do.

The main reason why Georgian football is best to win Jones to finish its 2020 recruitment class is because Georgia has such a great need to take action against the left. Cade Mays was a replacement for star Andrew Thomas, but Mays has since moved to Tennessee.

Since Jones made his official visit to Georgia this weekend, it is of paramount importance that new offensive line coach Matt Luke leaves a strong impression on the 5-star offensive tackle from Lithonia, Ga.

