Why Bryan Cranston almost rejected Hal’s role in “Malcolm In The Middle”

Before he was in Breaking Bad Walter White / Heisenberg Bryan Cranston found fame when he played Hal, the unsuspecting but lovable Malcolm father in the middle. Although he loved the role, his first impression of the character wasn’t great. Working with Linwood Boomer, the show’s creator, Cranston was able to shape the character into something he could be proud of.

Hal did not find Bryan Cranston appealing

The actor thought about his time on Malcolm in the middle during an interview with IFC. The interviewer asked what attracted the 63-year-old to Hal when he first read the script. Cranston replied honestly, “I didn’t actually do that. When I read the pilot episode, everything was really about Lois, the mother, and Malcolm, the son. My character had four, maybe five lines, and I didn’t understand him at all or where he was and I wasn’t I don’t know what to do with it. ”Cranston admitted that he was impressed by the script and thought it was a“ great story ”.

After speaking to his wife about his problems with the character, Cranston made a decision. “I finally said the only thing I can think of is to fill the place in the story that is not told. That means, what would make a good partner for Lois? What is wrong with her? “Lois was” tough “,” feared of nothing “and” insightful “. Cranston thought it made sense that Hal would be their complete opposite. Instead of being resilient or particularly clever, he was “fearful” and “dull”. Cranston remembered, “I started drawing these contrasts and the character started to unite.”

Hal wouldn’t have worked otherwise

In addition, Bryan Cranston was not crazy about a scene in which Hal was “sitting there reading the newspaper and not listening to his wife or children.” He knew that the character would only work if he loved his wife and children. “So how do you justify not paying attention to her?” The answer was simple. “The difference with Hal is that he’s distracted and not disinterested … He didn’t deliberately ignore his family, but he can’t help but take his little vacation of thought and would break away,” said Cranston.

The end result was that the lovable Doofus audience fell in love, and they’re not the only ones. Cranston raved about the show and called it “one of those rare shows that make people laugh and feel good … I’m so proud of Malcolm that I feel so happy and happy to have been there.” von Hal and his input that helped him develop it is part of the reason why the show worked so well.