MHFA CEO Simon Blake. (Jason Alden)

Simon Blake, CEO of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England and a member of the LGBT + group, as such, knows how difficult it is for a queer person to straighten their mental health at work.

As part of My Whole Self’s mission, MHFA’s new workplace culture changer, writes to PinkNews to explain why organizations need to do more to empower their LGBT + employees to bring their entire work.

We all need an inclusive environment for success, but for many LGBT people, there are some obstacles to negotiating and establishing where they live in the workplace.

I know from experience that it’s not easy to get out of work. When I started engaging in gay work in the 1990s, I was scared to discuss my sexual relationship with my friends.

Even though I had gone to friends and family, I was still worried about what the people at work would think. Even though I was in a better job than most because of working in a sexual relationship, I still didn’t feel that I could be alone at that time.

Fortunately, my managers were understanding and helpful – I was lucky. When I remember in the past, after learning about my sexuality at work, relationships with my friends became stronger, as did my work.

I could talk freely about my relationships and other things in my life, which allowed me to focus more on my work.

But this is not the case with everyone. Sadly, many LGBT + employees feel they have to hide their parts to be known. Stonewall has found more than a third of LGBT + employees (35 percent) are out of work.

In 2010 the Equity Act became law – it protects people from discrimination, torture and torture, because of the protected conditions we have.

But beyond the legal profession, employers must do more to celebrate and support a variety of people, cultures, beliefs in order to support all employees, and, most importantly, in their business.

In 2020, we should not leave parts of our identity – be it sex, gender, mental or physical health – at home when we start work.

People need not fear being judged, abused, discriminated against or harmed – everyone should have the security and the right to privacy.

If we feel we have to hide our role by working, our focus is on security rather than efficiency and new knowledge. By living alone in the work, we feel free to oversee our work.

When we are fortunate enough to be involved, we are empowered to be more in touch with our peers, release our records, and effectively manage them.

A Google-based study, Project Aristotle, has found that psychological safety is one of the five best practices for each group. The diversity of the workforce is powerful but should be compared with the integrated environment in order to benefit from the benefits of safe working.

We need a combination of trust and deep understanding to better communicate with others and do our best.

Whether it is online or online, bringing in all your work and ideas that work well with the business. And we are grateful to have the support of leaders from organizations including Bupa, Twitter UK, LinkedIn, and CBI, as well as leading LGBT + activists, including competitive swimmers Michael Gunning and Stonewall Trustee Jan Gooding.

When we are empowered to be ‘alone’ in the workplace we are able to connect deeply with teams that are safe and connected together. But to do this they need a working environment that allows them to be authentic and present themselves.

This is the reason why Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England formed My Whole Group, as a culture change at work to transform My Whole Self calling on organizations to make their employees more self-employed.

My Independence Day will see workplaces across the globe inspire people to connect more deeply with their colleagues while millions of people move to remote work.

As medical problems are seeing more people working at home than ever before, we will be focusing more on providing guidance to help workers affected by the coronavirus problem.

Human relationships are very important right now. Caring for them will almost certainly be necessary to support the health and wellbeing of the species when we come to deal with the coronavirus problem.

Therefore, join us as we encourage everyone to form deeper relationships with their peers. Take part online and share my entire life with My Whole Selfie.

We want everyone – everyone who has a place to work – to feel that they can bring their commitment to my work, on All My Day and every day of the year.

Learn more about the MHFA England campaign for All My Self and how to get involved mhfaengland.org/my-whole-ekha.