Why Buster Faulkner, the new offensive player in Georgia, is “the perfect addition to Todd Monken”

Former Georgia and All-American offensive linemen can admit that he is a bit biased against Busy Faulkner, Georgia’s new offensive quality control trainer. The reason for this is that Stinchcomb has known Faulkner since he was in school when the two led Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia to their first state title in 1997.

Stinchcomb can also make a well-founded argument for why it is a very good sign of the future of the Georgia program to add a spirit like Faulkner with experience as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State.

“You just brought in someone with experience in the NFL ranks who knows what it looks like when some of the elite athletes on the planet play for you,” Stinchcomb said of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “Buster comes from an environment in which you have to create a little more opportunities because you don’t have the same talent.

“I think this new role is a great compliment to coach Monken and the rest of the workforce.”

Georgia hired Monken on Friday and made him the offensive coordinator. He has worked as an NFL coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns for the past four seasons. He was previously the head coach at Southern Miss.

Last season, Faulkner’s Southern Miss offensive ranked 19th nationwide when it came to the fast lane. The golden eagles went 6: 7 last season, which was Faulkner’s only school year.

Faulkner went to Twitter to thank Southern Miss for his time at school. He also worked as a quarterback coach at the Golden Eagles.

Thank you very much, Coach Hop, for being part of something special in Hattiesburg. I was able to work on this offensive with some incredible men! To the players – I love you, thank you for everything. I had a lot of fun working with you. I wish you the best #SMTTT

– Buster Faulkner (@Buster_Faulkner) January 20, 2020

Faulkner’s background is strongly linked to the quarterback position as he played at college level in both Parkview and Valdosta State.

When Faulkner was quarterback in Valdosta in the early 2000s, he overlapped with his new boss Kirby Smart. Today’s head coach from Georgia worked as a defensive back trainer and defensive coordinator on the Faulkner campus for the first two years.

And Stinchcomb believes the previous relationship with Smart played a role in Faulkner’s entry into the workforce.

“I like the fact that Trainer Smart knows him personally and knows the type of work ethic and character that he brings to the program,” said Smart.

Faulkner previously also worked in Georgia, where he worked as a graduate assistant for quarterbacks and offensive in the 2006 season. So this will be a kind of return for the Georgian-born.

It is important to note that Faulkner is moving to Georgia employees as a quality control coach rather than a specified on-site trainer. The hiring of Monken brought Georgia to 10 assistant coaches on site. This means that if Faulkner would join these ranks, one of these 10 coaches would have to vacate this role. According to Georgia, the offensive coordinator for 2019, James Coley, will continue to work as an assistant coach.

But that doesn’t mean that Faulkner is always meant for this role.

“I think it’s a good sign for Buster to learn the quote, pick up the Georgia quote, and possibly give him an opportunity to improve a little,” said Stinchcomb.

For example, Jay Johnson worked as an offensive analyst during his time in Georgia. After Mel Tucker was hired as head coach in Colorado, Johnson used his time with the Bulldogs to become the offensive coordinator for Tucker.

