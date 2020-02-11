Why Cadillac’s CMO has literally rewritten its brand manifesto

Cadillac’s chief marketer has made creative efforts to rewrite the company’s brand manifesto to expand the target group from traditional luxury buyers to home-made luxury buyers of the future.

It was difficult to ignore Cadillac in the livestream of this year’s Oscars. The award sponsor bought no fewer than three spots during the 3.5-hour ceremony and landed the night’s first commercial as part of his 2021 Escalade push.

The investment was impressive, but not surprising.

Cadillac is an unwavering partner of the Academy Awards who has completed seven consecutive ceremonial appearances. It shows the connection between its own luxury offer and the luxury-loving ticket holders of the Oscars and remains impressed by the range of media purchases.

“While the Super Bowl is cheesy and fun, the Oscars provide us with a place where we can really tell a story,” said Melissa Grady, Cadillac’s chief marketing officer. “And it’s the most-watched entertainment show on TV.”

This year, however, the brand started its marketing calendar with a more nuanced message than it did years ago. “Make Your Way” is Grady’s first major campaign as the chief marketer at Cadillac (she got the job last September) and appeals not only to the typical luxury audience, but also to those who are interested.

Grady wrote the strategy based on the company’s rich, hardened heritage in rich, hardened Detroit. And like any good former performance marketer, it was supported by audience insights.

“There is something that makes Cadillac very unique and that is the idea of ​​feeling proud of ownership,” she said. “We call it” ownership “- people say:” Nobody gave me a Cadillac, I worked, I worked through myself and came to this place because I deserved it. “

“It’s something that keeps popping up in our research.”

The Cadillac marketing team set out to head Leo Burnett Detroit’s briefing agency in summer 2019.

At the same time, it had started to adapt its media plan in order to reach a broader target group with Carat. The agency had developed a propensity model that identified a larger group of people who were “19 times more likely to buy a Cadillac than any other luxury vehicle,” rather than the usual luxury demographics of 25- to 54-year-olds with a specific income “.

But the creative side of the letter was harder to crack.

Leos created works that were “good” but did not give goosebumps. So Grady returned to the words of the letter, which led her back to the words of the brand itself.

She quickly interrupted the campaign work and prompted her team and agency to rewrite the entire brand manifesto instead.

“The first time (around) … we wrote it in third person and it felt a little bit like we were talking about someone. So we wrote it again in the first person and I feel like we really got to a point where we knew that was what we stood for. “

The final manifesto reflects the trend of Tech’s distinctive guiding principles and goes back to the era of Volkswagen’s DDB long form.

It says: “We were born out of ambition, optimism and passion for what comes next. Our mission is to inspire those who don’t wait for opportunities – they do. Those who don’t yearn for success – they do it.

“The restless, intrepid, driven few who achieved greatness through courage, courage and determination. Those who overcome obstacles with mere willpower and not around them, those who navigate through the unknown with fearlessness and unwavering belief in themselves, who wear their boast like armor and live for the struggle.

“These extraordinary people inspire us too – inspire us to create a symbol, change the game, raise the bar and then raise it even further because we believe you don’t want or hope you will find the way find what comes next. You make your way. “

While Grady is proven to be proud of this elaborate manifesto, she currently doesn’t know what to do with it. She doesn’t plan to publish it in a full-page advertisement in The Times – at least not yet – but she’s tempted to officially publish it in some form.

A good thing can already be seen outside of Detroit: the manifesto brought Cadillac his great talent for the Oscars. The first “Make Your Way” work broke out on TVs with Regina King in the spotlight and Spike Lee behind the camera, both of which attracted the attention of the Dolby Theater at night.

“When Spike and Regina read the manifesto … they both said,” Hey, that’s my story – that agrees with me, “said Grady.” It was really important that we have something that represents who we are are and what we stand for and not just a brief overview of who the goal is and what we do. “

“The job must come from this deeper emotion.”