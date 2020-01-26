Why Canada’s first suspected coronavirus case is “a world of difference” from SARS

News that Toronto has its first suspected case of corona virus may be a shock to Canadians, but health officials have been preparing for this exact scenario for weeks.

“We knew there would be a case in Canada. We knew there would probably be a case in Toronto,” Dr. told Allison McGeer, specialist in infectious diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, at CBC News.

“It was just a matter of time.”

The unidentified patient is a man in his fifties who was brought to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center of Toronto with symptoms after a trip from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Guangzhou and then to Toronto on Wednesday.

Officials said he had limited external contact with people in Toronto when he arrived at his place of residence before being brought to the hospital in a stable condition by paramedics.

“No one would be surprised if this is a positive case,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease doctor at the General Hospital in Toronto.

“It seems that this has arrived at our door and that we are ready.”

How concerned should the general public be?

McGeer, who contracted SARS in 2003 while working as a doctor on the front line of the epidemic, says she believes the risk to the public with this case is low.

“I’m not worried about the transfer of this case in Toronto,” she said, adding that Toronto Public Health officials have already started contacting people who may have come in contact with the patient.

“There are mechanisms to ensure that we can get in touch with all those people and as long as they are followed up, the rest of us who live in the city are not at risk.”

McGeer said there is still no indication that this coronavirus can be transmitted to anyone except people who have been in close contact with infected individuals, but officials will take precautions.

There are two types of transmission with a corona virus like this: limited and durable.

Limited transmission from person to person occurs when there is close contact between those who have the virus and those who do not, especially with family members, but is usually limited to a small number of people before they follow its course.

Health officials announce that Canada’s first “suspected” positive case of coronavirus will be treated in Toronto on Saturday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Persistent transmission is characterized by the World Health Organization as a disease that can easily be transmitted from one person to another in the population.

“The latest information now shows that there is at least some human-to-human transmission,” the World Health Organization in China said Monday in a statement.

“In addition, information about newly reported infections suggests that there may now be a long-term human-to-human transmission. However, we still need more analysis of the epidemiological data to understand the full extent of human-to-human transmission.”

Associate chief medical officer of Ontario, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, on Saturday at a press conference, said officials would try to identify passengers on the flight the patient took to Toronto, who were within three rows of potential risk.

Bogoch said that while the suspected case is not unexpected, it by no means indicates that there is a broader outbreak in Toronto.

“I think people should just continue with their lives as they normally do,” he said. “But also be aware of the news and follow the situation closely if things change.”

How do health officials deal with the situation?

Canada has already ruled out several suspected coronavirus cases in Quebec and Bogoch said this is an indication that the existing systems are working.

“Fortunately, those were not cases, but at least it showed that people knew what to do and where to go if they had symptoms suggesting an infection with this coronavirus,” he said. “It was almost a test of the system.”

Dr. Jerome Leis, medical director for infection prevention at Sunnybrook Hospital, said the patient was immediately isolated for further investigation, placed in a negative pressure chamber with protective equipment, and in a stable condition.

Bogoch said that the work is not only done in the hospital, but that further transfer within the community and beyond is prevented.

“This is one case, this is still an evolving situation and of course we can also get extra cases,” he said.

“But we are prepared and the system seems to work.”

How does this relate to SARS?

We still do not know how dangerous the new virus is or how it relates to SARS, which had a death rate of around 10 percent, or MERS, with an estimated death rate of as much as 30 percent.

“We are in a very, very different place than when we responded to SARS,” Dr. said. Peter Donnelly, president of Public Health Ontario.

“One of the things that is very different is that we know what the virus is. We have a fast, reliable test and that is really a game changer.”

More than 400 Canadians were diagnosed with SARS and 44 died as a result of the epidemic that killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2003.

Compared to the SARS outbreak in 2003, the flow of information worldwide and the speed with which diagnostic tests have been developed have improved considerably.

“The speed with which people identified SARS was great 17 years ago, but it took weeks,” said McGeer. “Here the problem was recognized in the last week of December, tests were available around the world 10 days later.”

A patient at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is being treated separately for what Canadian health officials call the first “suspected” confirmed case of coronavirus. (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

Information was hard to come by in the early days of the SARS epidemic, and health officials in Canada were taken by surprise when it was confirmed that the virus had landed in Toronto in March 2003.

McGeer said health professionals were “unprepared to take precautions” during the SARS epidemic due to a lack of diagnostic tests and experience with outbreaks.

“If you had told people before SARS that a new disease would occur in China and cause outbreaks in Toronto, they would have laughed you out of the room,” she said.

“And the situation is very different now. We know what these risks are. We know how they approach us and what you have seen is the perfect example of working.”

McGeer said the patient had clearly received information he needed to contact authorities when he had symptoms, what he was doing, and the sample was identified by officials within a day.

“Everyone took the right precautions,” she said. “It’s a world of difference.”