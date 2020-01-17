Why can’t anyone ask debaters questionable questions?

So here we were, right in the midst of swirling crises, when we agreed on Tuesday evening to capture six Democratic presidential peoples who clashed in their last debate for the Iowa caucuses.

It was difficult to keep track of all the calamities that had flashed on our news screens: a presidential order for the murder of an Iranian general bent by terrorists; all those rapidly changing official statements about exactly what President Trump really knew before he ordered the hit; the riots in Tehran protesting against Iran’s shooting of a plane that confused it with an American rocket; and of course, the impending trial of presidential accusation in the Senate, since new evidence has emerged in almost every news cycle.

But the six Democrats seemed weird to just snipe at each other. The blame can be shared equally by the six Democratic presidential ones. None of them were locked up and charged to really lambastise Trump with the kind of power Trump enjoys every time he shoots at Democrats.

On the other hand, none of the Democrats seemed to be ready to actually challenge one of their opponents and debate real issues. They seemed to hope that the three moderators and facilitators of the news media would take the lead in conducting their debate work by asking questions that challenged the weaknesses of each candidate.

And that brings us to what’s really wrong with the way our political debates have evolved (see also: decentralized). Our presidential debates are no longer debates at all. And the real blame for this lies with only one important segment of our democratic political process: it is my colleagues in the news media who have failed in their role as moderators and facilitators of political debates. And it has never been as clear as Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s debate began in a very unfortunate way – and frankly, it was because of the line of questions pursued by the anchoring moderator, my old friend Wolf Blitzer from CNN. Wolf began to concentrate very well on the latest war and peace crisis in the Middle East. “Only this month were the United States and Iran on the verge of war, which has once again fueled the debate about America’s role in the world …”, he began. But he then pursued it by just asking every candidate why they were the best candidate to become supreme commander – which, of course, was just a lobed softball that could beat any candidate from the park.

But suppose Blitzer told all candidates: “Let’s start by imagining that this is not a debate phase – you are all in the real White House Situation Room. You have received alarming information from the President about the events in the Middle East. How would you all deal with this crisis? Would you order the murder of Iran’s Q. Qassem Soleimani? Who would you consult? What steps would you take? “

And after each candidate had spoken, Blitzer could have told the rest of them: “This is your debate. So if you disagree with someone, this is the time you need to speak, challenge and debate. “

Instead, two hours wasted hours later, we found ourselves relying again on the wisdom of just one expert – the legendary baseball manager Casey Stengel. After leading the New York Yankees champion for years, Casey ended up at the helm of the brand new Mets, unfortunate losers whose ways led to Casey being quoted as frustrating by my friend, writer Jimmy Breslin: “Can’t anyone play this game here? “

Martin Schram is a syndicate columnist.