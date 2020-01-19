Why Captain Jack’s Death Is A Lot Of Fun

In 2018, Big Finish released the Torchwood audio The Death of Captain Jack. We look back on this story and why it is worth listening to.

Earlier this week the newest spin-off from The Sins of Captain John was released by Torchwood. We’ll review the box set soon, but first we decided to watch John’s earlier appearance in a Torchwood audio: The Death of Captain Jack.

Released in 2018, you may think that Captain Jack’s death is something dark and dramatic. Well, I would definitely use the first word to describe it. But what about the second word? It’s less dramatic and more fun. It also reminded us why Captain John Hart was such a brilliant character.

The story tells Hart to a dying Captain Jack Harkness. He did more than just hit Jack – he also stole everything from him. His organization, his friends, his life. And he changed history to do it …

Torchwoods Turn Left

This also sounds like a rather dark description. And it’s kind of a dark story. But thanks to Captain John Hart’s total lack of morals, it’s so much fun too.

David Llewellyn obviously enjoyed writing The Death of Captain Jack. It’s basically Torchwood’s own version of Turn Left, but with someone as dangerous and psychotic as John Hart who makes the changes. These aren’t subtle changes either – just wait until you find out who he’s married to!

Telling a story in an alternate timeline means you can kill important characters without real consequences. Turn Left essentially did this with the characters from The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, though completely off the screen. With The Death of Captain Jack we hear John kill important characters, but with a lot more humor. Mostly because of his total inability to take care of himself.

Captain Jack’s death is a Torchwood story that I keep visiting. It embodies two things that have made Doctor Who offshoots so brilliant: darkness and fun. It is easy to understand why Captain John got his own split afterwards, especially since he essentially plays the main role in this audio. A really funny story every Torchwood fan should watch.

