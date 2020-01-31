Why Charlie Weis would not be surprised if Bill Belichick has a big exchange for the day

MIAMI – When it comes to the Patriots, the rule of thumb must be to expect the unexpected.

Bill Belichick has a history of zigging while everyone drops. That is why one of his former coaches expects a bomb trade on bomb day.

Charlie Weis, Belichick’s offensive coordinator for the first three championships, feels like the Hoodie is pulling a rabbit out of its hat, especially if Tom Brady is not redrawn.

And that rabbit won’t be Jarrett Stidham taking over the attack after a year behind Brady.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s going to be Stidham. I think it’s an experienced man (replacing Brady),” Weis said. “But I wouldn’t get past Bill to run all the way to the top of the draft and get one of the big boys. I would not put it beyond him. “

Weis, who does radio broadcasts daily for SiriusXM NFL radio, had a specific “big boy” in mind. When he has recovered from his hip surgery and passes all physics, Tama Tagovailoa from Alabama checks all the boxes.

“Just if you rule out that he does such a thing, he will do it,” Weis said. “Suddenly Tua is your quarterback.”

Now Weis says that he does not place Tagovailoa or one of the other best quarterback prospects in the 2020 version on the radar of the Patriots because he has prior knowledge. It is more a feeling, knowing the people involved.

And his feeling isn’t that outrageous.

The idea of ​​creating one of the best quarterbacks is not entirely out of the box. Even when Brady returns, his heir’s landing remains a priority, especially if there are questions about Stidham who is the man. Whether they go up from their spot at number 23 to try to get one of the best prospects, or continue to take chances on quarterbacks later in the sketch will be the biggest question.

Why Tua

Weis has kept a close eye on him, considering his son Charlie Jr. recently coached with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“My child was in Alabama for a few years. Nick’s program and Bill’s program are very similar, even though you study at university, you’re in professionals, “Weis said.” I think Tua could slip right in. He’s a natural leader. I love Tua, really. “

The problem with the Tua scenario is that Weis is not the only one in love with the quarterback in Alabama. Tagovailoa could be the second quarterback of the board after LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, perhaps going to the dolphins at number 5. That makes it hard to jump high enough on the board from their spot to land Tua. At the moment they have no choice from the second round to use in a transaction, but they can have three third-rounders with compensating selections. They could also use future first-rounders, but the price will multiply with the dolphins involved.

If it’s not Tua, they can definitely go on the plate for a quarterback of their taste. In addition to the “big boy” of Alabama, there are several quarterbacks that are expected to go in the first round.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah had four quarterbacks in the top 15 in his first trial version of 2020.

With Burrow probably on his way to the Bengal with the first overall choice and Tua on the board at number 5 or earlier, Justin Herbert in Oregon and Jordan Love in Utah are considered the other toppers in the first round.

The reason for trying to land one of the top guns would be that the Patriots don’t believe Stidham has everything to be Brady’s final replacement, whether it is this year or on the road.

Weis acknowledged that he was not the biggest Stidham fan after seeing him a few times at the University of Auburn before the Patriots took him to the fourth round last year.

“I have regularly watched the Southeast Conference. It was not as if I was thrilled that he left his studies, but it was clear that they liked him, “Weis said of Stidham. “So if they liked him, they saw qualities that they liked.”

Assuming Belichick thinks Stid the Kid is a worthy successor, it may be that he needs a little more time to develop and more herbs before trying to take on the mantle.

In that case, Weis would have a veteran. He likes the idea of ​​bringing in Andy Dalton, whose days seem numbered with the Bengal.

“Bring in a man like that, because maybe Stidham is your husband, but not your husband yet,” Weis said. “Or they may think he moved far enough. I just don’t know.”

If Stidham isn’t ready, and they don’t have Brady’s successor, it’s best to keep No. 12 for at least another year and have it work with the six-fold Super Bowl winner, on his way to a free desk .

Forget Dalton, or one of the other not-so-attractive free agent options outside of Brady. The incumbent would be most logical in that scenario. It’s just hard to know what Belichick thinks about Brady, Stidham or anyone else. He doesn’t give his hand.

That is why Weis will not be shocked if Belichick gets his trade chips as high as possible on the drawing board and baffles the NFL by landing Tagovailoa or one of the other toppers.

It is at least an intriguing possibility.