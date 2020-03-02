why-chelsea-are-not-as-english-as-we-may-possibly-think-but-burnley,-bournemouth,-person-united-and-sheffield-united-are-flying-the-flag

This year, Chelsea have earned by themselves a popularity of handing young English talents a shot at Premier League stardom.

Their summer season transfer ban saw the Blues compelled to emphasis on the players currently on their textbooks with new boss Frank Lampard handing them crucial roles in his facet.

Getty Photos – Getty Frank Lampard congratulates Tammy Abraham – a single of his younger English players impressing this time

Mason Mount has come to the fore and also gained intercontinental recognition, Fikayo Tomori has impressed in spells as well, whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham are doing their ideal for the team when not hampered by injury

Reece James is yet another expertise progressing well, whilst Ross Barkley is also in the initially-crew squad as he seems to be to force himself into the England reckoning prior to the 2020 European Championship.

But are Chelsea actually traveling the English flag as considerably as some would have you think this time?

When compared to the relaxation of the Leading League it could possibly just surprise you wherever the Blues stand in phrases of their use of Englishmen.

It turns out Burnley, Manchester United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth are the sides who have played the most domestic stars during the 2019/20 time.

The Clarets, Cherries, and Blades have favoured British players ever because their respective promotions, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concentrating on home-developed abilities following his appointment at Previous Trafford previous March.

And their stage is considerably and higher than that of Chelsea.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley played an astonishing eight English players in opposition to Newcastle, although Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth team experienced 6 in it for their draw with the Blues.

Even Manchester United named 4 in their starting off XI vs Everton, which when compared favourably to Chelsea’s 3 at the weekend.

But how lots of Englishmen have the Premier League clubs applied this period and exactly where do Chelsea characteristic? Find out in the desk below…

Sum of English gamers employed by Premier League golf equipment in 2019/20 1. Bournemouth – 15 players 2= Burnley – 12 gamers 2= Manchester United – 12 gamers 2= Sheffield United – 12 gamers 5= Aston Villa – 10 players 5= West Ham – 10 gamers seven= Everton – nine gamers seven= Leicester – nine players seven= Southampton – nine gamers seven= Tottenham – 9 gamers 11= Arsenal – eight gamers 11= Crystal Palace – 8 gamers 11= Liverpool – eight gamers 11= Newcastle – eight gamers 11= Watford – eight gamers 11= Chelsea – eight gamers 17. Brighton – six gamers 18. Norwich – five gamers 19= Gentleman City – four gamers 19= Wolves – four players

