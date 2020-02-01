Why Chicago Wolves Center Gage Quinney could be close to a historic NHL call

Wolves Center Gage Quinney is from a player without sketch to a player with a chance to write history.

According to the Hockey Reference database of NHL birth places, no Nevada-born player has ever reached the big league. Quinney, 24, was born in Las Vegas and is the son of former NHL winger Ken Quinney, who played five seasons with the Las Vegas Thunder of the old International Hockey League.

So when Quinney makes the jump, he is believed to be the first player born in Nevada to skate in the NHL. Without an exchange, Quinney would probably play for his hometown of Golden Knights.

“Obviously, (being called to the NHL is) the goal,” Quinney said. “When you get that call, you want to do what you can to keep up. You keep working for that. “

Whether it happens or not, Quinney has placed himself in a position to be considered.

Entry Friday, Quinney had 11 goals and 16 assists in 34 appearances. He is perhaps the most reliable two-way center of the Wolves and plays in all situations.

“Of course you sometimes have to defend on the ice rink,” said Quinney. “I think if you play both ways it really helps, and then you want to be in the offensive zone, so if you play harder in the defensive zone and get the puck, you can play offensive. That I look forward to. “

Coach Rocky Thompson Quinney has talked several times as a future NHL player. He did it again after Quinney’s 18-hat trick.

“He is such a valuable player,” Thompson said. “I believe that when he gets the chance, he will be able to do a good job at the next level. I just think he is very smart and he can just play up and down in your line-up. We play him in all our situations, and that was similar to last year, but I think he is still improving what was a great season last season.

“He continues to take steps in the right direction.”

Quinney said that his improvement is partly because he knows the Wolves system even better than last season.

“With these coaches, it’s very easy,” Quinney said. “They make the game a lot easier. I love these coaches. Rocky’s helped me a lot (Chris Dennis) and Bob (Nardella). I think we are all very lucky to have them here. “

If Quinney takes the next step, it’s not because of luck. He said he is still motivated by not being drafted and one goal is to keep improving.

“If it happens, it happens,” Quinney said of being called. “If that’s not the case, that’s the case and sometimes things don’t go the way you want, but all you can arrange is how well you play.”