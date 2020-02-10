Why Chris Evans said Scott Pilgrim was the funniest film he ever made

Chris Evans is probably best known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor originally signed up for America’s Avenger in 2011 and has appeared in 11 Marvel films since then. Evans has starred in several other films, including Fantastic Four and Sunshine. However, what might surprise you is that these action-packed films may not be high on his list of favorite projects. The actor may have had more fun in Scott Pilgrim vs. to perform the world.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World played Michael Cera as the title character, who falls in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers and has to compete against her evil seven exes. Evans played Lucas Lee, one of the evil exes and a Hollywood actor / professional skateboarder. Although his role in the film was short, the actor said it was his favorite film he was making at the time.

Chris Evans loves his comic films

In the film, which is based on a series of graphic novels, the actor played one of Scott Pilgrim’s scariest enemies. Evans described his character in the action comedy as both a “terrible actor” and a “sucker”. The actor shared his surprise at how people reacted when he got the role of Lee.

“I thought,” So I got this role as an asshole actor, and you think I did it? That I’m a natural and that nobody in the city can do it better? “The actor joked in an interview with GQ. Still, Evans said he enjoyed working on the film and on Cera’s side.” It’s very funny. And I love Michael Cera. I really do. I like the child, ”Evans continued.

In another interview, Evans remembered his experience on the set as “great” and raved about the project. When asked how he was doing the shooting, the actor was happy to share. “It was fantastic, man,” he said. “You always say that and I want to say it’s the funniest film I’ve ever seen in a film, but it’s probably the newest film and it feels like it was the funniest.”

Farewell is such sweet suffering

Perhaps one of the biggest factors in Chris Evan’s happiness on the set was the director of the film, Edgar Wright. The actor was even heartbroken that he had to leave as soon as the production was finished. Since it was a relatively minor role, he was on the set for only three weeks out of the five months. The actor said that working with Wright was a unique experience.

“He knows exactly what he wants. He knows exactly what he needs, ”said Evans to Collider. “You could make a take and he can show up and say, ‘Look, I have what I need. If you want someone else, you can have him, but I’m good. “And you just trust him. I’ve never felt so safe with a director.”

The film was released in August 2010 and also played Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin. Although it received positive reviews and later developed a cult following, it was a box-office bomb. Evans was genuinely surprised by the film’s matte first run. “I can’t believe that more people haven’t seen it, what the (explicit) thing? It was such a good movie. When I first saw it, Evans said in an interview with ComingSoon:” This is my favorite movie. “