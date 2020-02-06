Why Christian Bale absolutely rejects romantic comedies

Christian Bale is known for his remarkable acting skills and versatility in every role. Bale has no problem delivering performances that amaze the audience at his talent, from transforming into the former vice president to portraying a fearless racer. However, there is a genre of film that you are unlikely to see Bale in: romantic comedies. When it comes to romcoms, the actor decides to stay away from them.

The actor received recognition for his portrayal of Patrick Bateman, a psychotic Wall Street banker and serial killer in American Psycho. Bale was also praised for his appearance as Bruce Wayne / Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. So what makes Bale turn his cheek for love films? Bale’s explanation is simple: the actor just doesn’t find rom coms entertaining, period.

Christian Bale loves romcoms

Bale has no problem getting dirty in his roles and even experiencing drastic weight loss to change his overall physical appearance. During an interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked if he would ever consider playing a role in a romantic comedy. He replied by asking the interviewer a question: “Have you ever enjoyed a romantic comedy?” When the interviewer couldn’t answer, Bale asked again. The interviewer offered the 1989 when Harry met Sally.

“It goes back quite a bit, doesn’t it?” Countered Bale. “You are depressed. I was asked recently to do a romantic comedy and I thought they were out of their minds. Cats have this crazy half an hour every night. I think it must have been for the production company,” joked the Actor. “I don’t know why anyone would ever offer me a romantic comedy. I find American Psycho very funny. “

The tabloids had problems with the roles he played

Because of his behavior and the eccentric characters he often plays, his personal life has become the subject of the tabloid. In September 2017, a tabloid reported that the actor was dissatisfied with his weight gain. An alleged source said OK! Magazine that the actor became increasingly moody after gaining weight to portray former Vice President Dick Cheney and even almost left a photo call behind while promoting another film. Gossip Cop has exposed this story. We looked for sources when we called the photo and found that the incident never even happened.

Gossip Cop A rumor was also suppressed that Bale had been offered $ 100 million to portray Batman again. The actor most recently portrayed Gotham’s heroes in the last film in the Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. It was subsequently announced that Ben Affleck would take the role and make his debut in Batman against Superman: Dawn of Justice. An alleged source alleged that Warner Bros. offered to pay Bale the substantial amount of money after Affleck received mixed reviews. This turned out to be a false rumor. Bale is about as likely to return to disguise as to a romantic comedy.