Why Christian Bale described his “machinist” weight loss as “amazing”

Christian Bale It is famous for its roles and commitment to them. Almost 14 years ago, the actor dropped a shocking number of pounds to play factory worker Trevor Reznik in The Machinist before playing in Batman Begins, where he built an impressive amount of muscle to take on the role of crimefighter. These wild weight fluctuations are only a matter of course for the actor, but he has some surprising views about the effects of the dramatic weight loss on him.

Part of Bale’s argument for his physical changes is his dedication to delving deeply into his actions. In an interview with the Guardian in 2018, Bale admitted that he relies on physically transforming himself to get into the character. “It’s helpful not to look like yourself. When I look in the mirror and go,” Ah, that doesn’t look like me, “it helps.” I start laughing because I’m too aware that I am still So I try to distance myself as much as possible. Otherwise I can’t do it. “So the severe metamorphosis.

Christian Bales most extreme transformation

For The Machinist, Bale lost an astonishing 60 pounds to play as the protagonist, a factory worker who suffers from insomnia so severe that both his weight and mental health begin to suffer. To lose so much weight in a relatively short amount of time, Bale extremely fasted.

Surprisingly, the more weight he lost, the calmer and more “Zen-like” he became. “It is an amazing experience to do so,” he said. “When you are so thin that you can hardly go up a flight of stairs … you are purely a thought being. It is as if you have left your body.” It cannot be overstated how unhealthy it is, even if you are a doctor and nutritionists during the process like Bale hires.

All of Zen was temporary

Even with just “two hours of sleep” nothing could “annoy” the American Hustle star. “There was no roller coaster of emotions,” Bale said. However, the “Zen-like state” didn’t last long after the actor started eating again. “As soon as you start putting the food back in your stomach, the roller coaster comes back.” That is probably the best. Such extreme fasting is seriously dangerous to health and should never be attempted without consulting a doctor.

