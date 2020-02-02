Why Cobie Smulders was the right choice for Toyota’s Super Bowl fantasy

Whether it’s aliens attacking the Arctic, outlaws stranding a family in the wild west, or kids just needing a ride home, Toyota brings the action to this year’s Super Bowl to launch the brand new Toyota Highlander 2020. In the commercial entitled “Heroes”, Cobie Smulders sits quietly at the wheel of the SUV in the role of the action heroine and mother, while saving a number of characters in well-known film moments.

The spot, which will appear in the first commercial break in the fourth quarter, has been awarded the Highlander Platinum rating. The ad starts the “Go Highlander” campaign for the fourth generation Highlander.

“When Toyota came up to me, I was very flattered to play the hero in my very first big game commercial,” said Smulders (Stumptown, How I Met Your Mother). “I am a mother and I think it’s great that I play a mother in this advertisement. When I think of heroes, I think of women and mothers – the toughest people out there – and it’s a wonderful thing to be able to portray them . “

The motivation for the campaign

The mission of the “Go Highlander” campaign is to launch the new Highlander and cause a sensation, said John Payne, Executive Creative Director of Saatchi & Saatchi, the agency that created the campaign, and “obvious “Super Bowl”.

He said that Highlander drivers are usually the ring leaders in their groups, the organizers, the rock, the one everyone relies on – the “glue for the crew”, so a three-row SUV makes a lot of sense for these people.

“Go Highlander” means going beyond that. This applies not only to the vehicle, but also to the people who drive it, ”said Payne. “We wanted to do something big and exciting and have fun getting people’s attention. We wanted to show what” Go Highlander “means. It’s a 60-second product demonstration in an entertaining action film.”

He said the team needed a way to make the promotion of a car entertaining, and they had discovered the action film genre that left someone behind.

“There is a tragic event and there is no place and someone has to volunteer. ‘Go on, leave me behind. ‘I always consider it a roller coaster ride, you have these four peaks, the first is the danger scene where someone is left behind. Once at the top, the comic relief is felt when Cobie pulls up and saves the day. Then it’s through three more peaks and valleys, ”said Payne.

Why Cobie

Payne said the team looked at a lot of people for the role and Smulders “just got to the point”, but they didn’t land on it until they thought about other types of stars.

“At first we looked at action stars, but they’re a little too serious and careful … they’re the toughest, and that felt wrong. Then we looked at the other side, more comedic actors, but they changed the tone to that wrong direction – we didn’t want a loud comedy spot to laugh at, it was so great about Cobie that she has both sides, she has that cool action hero vibe, but then she has that great, personable attitude and a funny sense of humor “She is very down to earth, very human, but she still has an advantage. Her background is quite diverse. When we discovered Cobie, we knew it was,” said Payne.

He said Smulders was enthusiastic and fun to work with and fun to be on set.

“It was a four-day shoot and it was a bit tiring. Two of the scenes happen at night and it was pretty cold. One of the scenes, the arctic scene, we were blowing in the snow, it was probably in the 40s and we were trudging in the wind and Cobie never complained. Then the next night we drove into the city (Los Angeles) and it was a cold, wet night and she ordered a coffee cart for the crew. She ran around on the set and said hello to the people. That’s just the way she is, she is a very nice, friendly woman, ”he said.

The Super Bowl Spot is the start of a 360 campaign that will run all year round. A film trailer piece of music composed especially for this spot leads the viewer through every turn of the Highlander journey.

// Presented in this article

Toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, Aichi, Japan. In 2017, Toyota’s corporate structure consisted of 364,445 employees …

Further information