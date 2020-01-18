Why Conor McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh “held him and defeated him” the first time he met

Conor McGregor is possibly one of the greatest strikers ever seen in the history of mixed martial arts.

However, this did not prevent head coach John Kavanagh from beating him when he first met in 2007.

Getty Images – Getty

Conor McGregor recovered from his first meeting with trainer John Kavanagh

“The Notorious” returns to the octagon this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to face Donald Cerrone.

After a 15-month hiatus, McGregor decided that “Cowboy” was a perfect opponent to start the hopefully successful 2020 season.

In the 13 years he has trained and perfected his craft, McGregor has broken records at both Cage Warriors and UFC to keep two belts at the same time in both companies.

Under the guidance of Kavanagh and the team at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin, the 31-year-old has developed into a dangerous and versatile martial artist.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor will face UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone this Saturday

However, on his first day he made an impression on Kavanagh when he went straight to head coach Owen Roddy and dropped him.

Well, it was supposed to be a saver, but it was a struggle, ”he told the Irish Independent. “Owen was the top dog at the time and the new guy wanted to test himself.

“Owen has been with me for a long time – he was my boy – but this new child was moving in a certain way.

“He was a south paw, a good boxer and he just had a way around him that made you go:” What will happen here? “And he caught Owen with a good shot and dropped it.”

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor works with striking coach Owen Roddy in front of UFC 229

Given that 18 of McGregor’s 21 cage wins were won by KO, it is not surprising that the South Paw made such an indelible impression early on.

The Irishman perfected his stroke for the first time after learning to box at the Crumlin Boxing Club as a child under the guidance of Phil Sutcliffe – a two-time Olympic champion – and McGregor had brought him back for this camp.

It is therefore not surprising that the 31-year-old, at least in the SBG changing room, stood out the second he stepped through the door all those years ago.

Given the fact that the gym was at an extremely embryonic stage at the time, Light Body Sparring would undoubtedly have seen several fighters working with fighters outside their weight range.

Getty Images – Getty

Kavanagh has worked with McGregor throughout his career

In fact, there were often cross-gender sparring sessions just to compare the fighters based on their abilities.

Aisling Daly, the former UFC female straw weightler, started at the same time as McGregor, and the two worked side by side on that first day. But, as Kavanagh vividly remembers, he had to take drastic measures after it went too far.

“It sounds worse than it was,” he added. “He (McGregor) didn’t hit her in the head or anything, just accidentally threw a body shot that hit her in the sweet spot, the solar plexus, and knocked her down.

“I got a bit emotional because Ash had been with me for a long time and the other guys would take care of her.

“But this new guy had come in and put her down and my protective nature came in.

“I was still struggling at the time or hadn’t stopped so long, so I put on the gloves … actually he corrected me and said it was bare knuckles.

“But I held him down and defeated him without putting too much of a point on it.

“I punched him in the body until he couldn’t breathe, and then I looked at him:” What should it be? Can we train or can we fight? “And he was fine the next day.”

