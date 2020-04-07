Why declaring the Easter Bunny ‘important’ when an international epidemic can help children cope?

TORONTO –

For families celebrating Easter, this year’s festival will look a lot different.

Due to the continued popularity of KEVID-19, many will spend the holiday indoors. This has raised concerns about how the Easter Bunny will pay for his regular visits.

For parents, this raises a very interesting question: should you teach your children Easter parties in isolation?

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the Easter Bunny is the main provider under the Emergency Management and Public Safety Act. In a press release issued by the state, the rabbit was allowed to deliver chocolate muffins, sweets and treats to children across Ontario – obviously, to avoid parks, parks and other outdoor areas.

Ford said in a press conference at Queen’s Park: “I know it’s hard for young kids to explain what is going on right now and kids have simple things they have to worry about like the Easter Bunny. , “” So kids, this Easter Bunny has become a valuable service and it will make them a chocolate ready for Easter. “

Ford’s announcement comes after Toronto Mayor John Tory announced he wanted to raise the issue with the chief. Tory himself advertises on the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy staff in Toronto. This comes a day after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was added both to create the country’s own list of key personnel.

Premier Francois Legault is also considered as a Dental Fairy one of the most important services in the state of Quebec.

According to Dr. Julia Broeking, the idea that the Easter Bunny is a great player, is great, especially for kids like toddlers, toddlers and early learners. Child psychologists assess that controlling for these cultures enhances the development of behavior and time, in which children respond well.

“It can help preserve some culture and have a positive effect on the family, and I think the Easter Bunny story seems to go down in there,” he told CTVNews.ca by phone Tuesday. “More, during this unusual time, where you can keep some cultural ties with the family, you will find it more likely that children will go through a severe change.”

It creates a sense of responsibility for children in general, he said, whether at or outside of the pandemic. Keeping the schedule as tight as possible is key in reducing the stress on children’s faces, as well as promoting mental health.

Broeking says “When you have a change in the low, like summer, kids often struggle when the parents are away [at times],” can create a lot of stress. “

While time is of the utmost importance, Dr. Dina Kulik also emphasized the importance of children to be aware. The therapist asks her to open up a conversation with children about what is going on in the world and how it will affect their lives. But it also warns parents to be mindful of their own age when deciding what to do with these types of content, which can often be scary and confusing to children.

“How I talk about COVID with my five-year-old is very different from the way I talk about it with my nine-year-old,” Kulik told CTVNews.ca. persistent – it depends on the age but also the attitude and the anger. “

According to doctors, justice is the best law when it comes to children, but it must be of age. The discussion should be based on what the child wants to know. It is advisable to start by searching for what they already know, and develop that, while keeping yourself open to answering any questions they may have. He warns not to confuse children with too much information, he warns.

He said that “Conversations need to look at what they are really worried about and what their questions are just about being open to what you think they need to know,” “You need to tell them more than they curiosity or more than they would like to know, and it would be even more frightening. “

According to Broeking, it’s about finding the balance between knowing and following the rules, while also having a little fun.

“It’s about perseverance and following through with every process when … creating a conversation where you can still share in the joy with those thoughts.”

