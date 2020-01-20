Why did everyone think Bill Murray and Selena Gomez would meet?

Bill Murray and Selena Gomez All eyes were on when the co-stars of The Dead Don’t Die walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Photos appeared of Murray leaning near Gomez, whispering something to the asterisk. Although some people wondered if there was something romantic going on between the stars, both Murray and Gomez explained what really happened.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Gomez host Jimmy Fallon told what actor Lost In Translation had whispered to her. After being shown a photo of the encounter, Gomez admitted that it looked a little strange, and then revealed, “But he just said stupid things like he was just leaning and saying, ‘You look great tonight. ‘I would look back seriously and say, “Where are you from?” And I would just sit there and try to be ready. It was ok. Gomez described him as “a big child” and revealed that Murray would playfully try to beat her with things at press conferences.

Murray can’t remember exactly what he said to Gomez. He told Vanity Fair that he only remembers “trying to calm her down.” The older actor was quite impressed by the young pop star. “I really like her very much. I mean, you still can’t tell me who the (explosive)” Selena Gomez “is – but Gomez,” said Murray, using his nickname for the actress. It is unusually bright. It is nice and it is natural. I’m always happy to find a pop icon that I really like. ‘

Although the two obviously get along very well, there is nothing else than friendship and mutual respect between them. Murray even told people that he would have loved to take Gomez home to meet his mother when she was still alive. Any speculation that their relationship is anything but friendly and professional is exactly that: speculation.

Gomez is no stranger to unsubstantiated rumors. Many tabloids try to take advantage of the starlet’s popularity by romanticizing it with other big stars. For example OK! reported that Gomez and former One Direction member Niall Horan were “more than just friends”. The point of sale provided very little evidence to support their claim. The tabloid’s fake story wasn’t based on facts, so it was easy for Gossip Cop to blow it up.

The rumor mill doesn’t just focus on Gomez’s current love life, she also likes to talk about her relationship with previous partners. Life & Style released a story claiming Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin just wanted the pop star to leave them alone after the singer released an album that was partially inspired by their relationship with Bieber , Gossip Cop thought something about this story seemed wrong. The point of sale relied on an anonymous source for their shovel, but the newspaper is often unreliable when it comes to this famous group. The more reliable E! News reported that Bieber and Baldwin were not bothered by Gomez and they actually wanted to be happy.

