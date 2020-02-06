Why did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar? A look back at the 2018 NBA legend's Oscar win for `` Dear Basketball ''

LOS ANGELES – During his lifetime, Kobe Bryant scored 33,643 points as an NBA player – and an Oscar as a film producer.

In 2018, the five-time NBA champion won an Oscar for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” with host Glen Keane.

“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to be quiet and dribbling, but I’m glad we did a little more than that,” said Bryant at the time.

After his victory, he credited his daughter Gianna for encouraging him to work outside of his comfort zone.

“My 11 year old little Gianna says,” Well dad, you always tell us to follow our dreams then – man. “She is 11 years old. So I had to get up and go ahead,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Bryant said he felt better winning the Oscar than a championship and added that the victory gave him a sense of validation.

The short film is based on Bryant’s letter announcing his retirement from the game that changed his life. He wanted the project to be hand-drawn, so he turned to Keane, who hosted Disney classics such as “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”.

“They doubted that a child could arrive in the NBA and he proved them wrong,” the academy tweeted after learning of Bryant’s death.

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter died tragically last month after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed the nine people on board.

Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was recruited by the NBA directly from the Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., A suburb of Philadelphia. He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, averaged 25 points per game in his career and was the fourth best scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third place by LeBron James.

