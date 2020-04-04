Mukesh Khanna was a popular name in the Indian television industry during Mahabharata, Ramayana and Shaktimaan. Now when the show reunites on the small screen, the actor is back to make headlines, but this time not for his acting but for the explosive remarks on actress Sonakshi Sinha and TV cararina Ekta Kapoor.

Praising the reunion of the legendary show, which plays the role of Bhishma Pitamah, Mukesh says that now people like Sonakshi Sinha have known their history well. Elaborating on his point, the actor said, “I think the replay will be useful to many who have not seen it before. It also helps people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge of our mythology. People like him do not know who Hanuman is. Bring on Sanjeevani. “

Why did Mahabharata actor Mukesh Khanna block Sonakshi Sinha and Ekta Kapoor?

Well, things stop there now. Veteran actor Ekta Kapoor and his dislike for soap are loud and clear. Mukhesh told TOI in a similar interview that he was joking about such sensational issues, “Ekta Kapoor played Ronit Roy in Bhishma Pita and they were blowing six pack app, she played the role of popular heroine Draupadi and other female characters. . I did 3 films before playing the role of Bhishma Pitama. I was given a good look test with bearded and appropriate shoes, we were selected on the basis of our auditions and they were elected and therefore they did not look for the character. I found out that you got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s production house for Mahabharata and they offered to play the role of Shantanu (father of Bhishma Pitamah). I said that you really thought that you would calm down when playing the role of Vismah… he laughed Mahabharat. She takes all the daily soap actors and tries to make Mahabharata. They’re tapping tattoos. If you want the Mahabharata to raise about it and not try to deprive it. Unity should be very angry with me because I have talked a lot about the content they make. But I am against the way women project on their daily soaps. “

These are certainly strong statements made by the veteran actor-producer and only time will tell if Ekta Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha choose to react to these statements.

