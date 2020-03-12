Why did the coronavirus take to isolate China, Iran?

There is no theological explanation for coronavirus. None of us knows the mind of God.

From a heavenly perspective, we have no way of knowing why earthquakes erase cities on the map, why cancer kills children, and why diseases spread.

Rather, we know only that God commands us to use all available means [science and medicine] to stop the spread of the disease and save lives. When religion becomes rational for the people who die, it becomes contaminated and corrupted.

If it were true that God punished, let’s say, the governments of China and Iran, why would it be with a virus so contagious that it kills innocent people, in these countries and around the world?

So let us turn religion to an ugly form of superstition and retribution.

But that does not mean that there are no important moral lessons to be learned from the coronavirus plague. And by that I mean how the virus has exposed our own hypocrisy.

When China was a coronavirus-free but plagued by dictatorship, human rights abuses, and political oppression, no one had a problem visiting it and doing business with it, without requiring them to improve their human rights record.

It was cheaper to have things in China. What if they brutalize political dissidents? I get to have a cheaper iPhone.

But the moment when China became a danger to our bodies, the moment in which it prevailed not our souls, but our very lives, we stopped all travel and closed all flights to China. .

The same is true of Iran. As the regime threatened to annihilate Jews, cut its citizens down the thousands of streets, and hang crane gays in the city squares, all European Foreign Ministers rushed to Tehran to sign oil and trade agreements.

How many of those same Europeans are visiting Tehran now? Their moral consciences never bothered them. But putting bodies at risk, they would never do that. The coronavirus needed to close business with Iran.

Don’t get me wrong I don’t see anything positive in coronavirus. Our job is to summon the medical sciences to stop the spread and get vaccinated, so it can no longer be a living. I pray for all the people of the world, from China to Iran, to Italy, to Israel to the United States, affected by this terrible scourge.

To the extent that some truly evil people have been hired, such as Masoumeh Ebtekar, the Iranian vice-president who is best known as the vile “Screaming Mary”, who tormented our innocent hostages during the 1979 US hostage crisis. served as spokesman for the terrorists. – I pray that they recover from the virus and allow God to settle with them in another way.

Still, I see in our response to the coronavirus a significant case of moral hypocrisy.

The United States should have long censured China for its brutal oppression of its own citizens, including Liu Xiaobo, the Nobel Peace Laureate and political prisoner, who actually died at the age of 61 in Chinese custody. When he won the prize, his wife was also imprisoned. But the United States did nothing.

The Obama administration, in particular, debunked U.S. morale and values ​​when it sought to normalize Iran among the nations of the world, even as the regime promised a second holocaust and worked tirelessly to build its own. the nuclear arsenal through which terrorism could be sponsored and promoted around the world.

In both cases, a physical illness, a virus, erupted to raise the world’s awareness of whether we should treat these countries just like the law-abiding democracies.

I pray for the people of China and I pray for the people of Iran. I hope that God will heal his people and all the people of the world because of the terrible scourge of this deadly virus.

But I also pray that once the coronavirus is neutralized, and it will be, that the rest of the world will be pressured by the rest of the world to behave morally and begin to respect human rights, no longer being ostracized.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, “United States Rabbi”, whom The Washington Post calls “the most famous rabbi in America,” is the author of “Judaism for All” and “Renewal: The Seven Central Values ​​of Faith.” Jewish. ” Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley.