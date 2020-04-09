Why did the plague doctor wear masks?

TORONTO –

As a growing number of Canadians avoid masks to prevent the spread of cover-19, the appearance of oral mastectomy in the period of coronavirus infection has been compared. for the prohibition worn by the plague physician in 17th-century Europe.

A search for “plague face” in social media returned hundreds of results showing consumers wearing different beaked faces, criticizing their results in the visual of a new coronavirus.

While the clothing was famous for cosplay, video and a history of black death, the reason why the masks were so mysterious is the origin of the disease. – one that shows advances in understanding viruses and bacteria.

THE PLAGUE COSTUME

In the Middle Ages, the outbreak of the plague, commonly known as the Black Death, hit Europe, killing around 50 million people.

At times, those who loved the plague covered themselves from head to toe in clothing, wearing long-sleeved gloves, gloves and a mask with a double bird-like face. a hole, one on each side near the nose.

This beautiful painting was created by Charles de Lorme, a plague physician who played a role in treating many European debt in the 17th century. According to National Geographic, de Lorme described clothing as “a coat made of wax with scents, straps attached to shoes, a jacket, and a hat and gloves made of goat skins. “

Plague healers also carry a cane that allows them to stay away from their victims, or push them away – a great deal in between.

REQUIRED TO DISCLAIM ‘POISONED AIR’

But the masks were much more complicated than those of doctors and patients.

Prior to the spread of the disease, now recognized in many scientific studies, doctors believed that plague was transmitted through air pollution.

The masks are filled with theriac, a mixture of more than 55 herbs and other ingredients including ingredients such as cinnamon, aroma, and honey. The shape of the beam creates the opportunity to give the air enough time to clear the solution before it reaches the nose.

According to the United States Journal of Medicine, theriac was widely used in Europe and the United States at the time of the Black Death.

“The roads need to be cleaned and rinsed with water to keep the air clean, the fire will be lit in the streets and houses, and burn some aromatic products such as resin, tar, turpentine , juniper, cedar and brimstone are gathered, ”reads a note on the history of the link.

“Use a fragrance for the person recommended.”

The victims of the plague were also treated with changes in herbal remedies.

Bubonic plague is still common today. In fact, the events were reported in China as soon as November 2019.

The disease is caused by bacteria and is transmitted by fleas and sick animals. Bubonic plague causes swollen lymph nodes, while pneumonic plague spreads to the lungs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 3,248 cases and 584 deaths related to the plague have been reported worldwide from 2010 to 2015. The virus is the most common. most in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Peru.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR INFORMATION AND FORM-19

While the face is now used differently than the 17th century, there is controversy about who should wear the mask and during coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reiterated that only sick people should wear face masks and recommend that all Americans start wearing a face mask because of COVID-19.

Officials in Canada have been cautious about recommending masks, requiring the public to focus on important measures of body movement and frequent hand washing.

But, on Saturday, the chief health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said there are situations where she believes that a home mask will be effective.

“For example, if you are in the public transit and you cannot practice two cases (at physical distance), for example, then there is an additional cover, such as covering your coughing, I think, is a good idea, “said.

The character encoder works on Tam’s instructions. Just over a week ago, he said he was concerned that wearing a face would entice people to touch their faces more, and potentially increase their risk of infection.

Officials also emphasized the need for face-to-face medical care for patients, especially low-cost personal protective equipment (PPE).

The CDC guidelines say you should not touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing the mask, and you should wash your hands immediately.

The organization’s website offers tips on how to wear a face mask, how to wash one (a washing machine will do it), and how to remove it safely.

.