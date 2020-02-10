Why diversity campaigns sometimes go wrong, also for us blacks

Deadra Rahaman, founder and president of Society Redefined, explains why campaigns like the Penguin Random House / Barnes & Noble ‘Diversity Editions’ can sometimes backfire within the community for which they were developed.

It seems like something like Black History Month (BHM) is always a last minute task or what everyone feels good about – except for the people who are supposed to be.

It is never planned in advance as a real strategy or as part of a brand’s existing culture. It often leads to something that is carelessly thrown together and backfires, such as Penguin Random House and Barnes & Nobles’ diverse book cover campaign.

Here was the idea, a real audible thought: “What if we could find a number of classics, public domain titles, that don’t specify white skin? Children with colors could project into the books.”

That’s why it went wrong.

First of all, if this is for BHM, it should show children of the black diaspora, not children of the color.

Second: classics. What classics? White classics with white people over 100 years ago when black people were slaves?

Many children’s classics are problematic and have a history of racism and discrimination – even classics like Peter Pan, written in 1904 by a Scottish playwright born in 1860, “Oh wait, this is racist.”

Parents must take the time to read these parts and treat them as “teachable moments” and decide when to start this discussion.

Third, are we serious about putting black faces on the covers of books written by white authors about white people? That there should have been a point and reason to pause.

In these cases, our first saying is, “Well, if you don’t have black people making the decisions, that’s what happens.”

In the case of Barnes & Noble, however, they were there. These are executives – four of them, so not newbies who are afraid to speak up. Even the artists who designed the covers were people with color.

I get it. If we are so high up on the career ladder, we too can be blinded by the white view. As Sanyu Dillon admitted, “we, who come from communities of color, sometimes add to the problem: internalized racism, self-colonization, oppression (are) very real.”

I can see how many trusted and did not question the direction as four POC leaders led the initiative. But we too can immerse ourselves in an idea and cannot take the time to go through the basic basics for approaching a project. It goes back to intention, thoughtfulness and time.

1. Intent – what is our intention? What are we doing? Who do we do it for? What do we want to achieve?

2. Thoughtfulness – how do we do it? Let’s get it right Is it right? Can that go wrong? Could we do better?

3. Time – Let’s ask ourselves and others who represent the target groups whether this is an intelligent and targeted approach.

If those involved had done these exercises, a lightbulb would have gone out and one of these executives could have discovered that BHM would go up in flames in a seemingly simple and easy way.

BHM should be exactly what the black story is about: you cannot project what is not there or was not created for or by you.

There is no shortage of black classics. Charles Chesnut, Harriet Wilson, Ralph Ellison … I could go on. One book on the list of the Barnes & Noble debacle was The Three Musketeers. Not many adults, let alone children, know that the author of The Man in the Iron Mask, The Count of Monte Cristo, and The Three Musketeers is a POC, Alexandre Dumas.

We all have to see an authentic representation. And can you imagine a child who knows that the author is just like them and that they could very well be the Art Sword, the great swordsman?

Oh, how can I see how their ideas blossom and want to read more.

Deadra Rahaman is the founder and president of the Society Redefined and contributor to Nielsen’s Diverse Intelligence Series 2019. She tweets @DeadraRahaman