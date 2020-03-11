Why DK Shivakumar is the Congress’ choice to lead the get together out of a gap in Karnataka

File graphic of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar | Photo: ANI

Bengaluru: If there is just one Congress leader who has trapped with the occasion by thick and thin, it is Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is the Congress’ troubleshooter he has bailed it out of lots of a disaster. This excellent is a person of the primary factors why he has now been place in charge of the Congress’ Karnataka device, which is plagued by reduced morale and lack of combating spirit.

“He is a fighter and has the ability of strategising and finding answers even when the chips are down,” political scientists Sandeep Shastri instructed ThePrint.

“He has the guts to battle and is ready to stick his neck out for the celebration even when he was embroiled in conditions or was jailed,” he mentioned.

Congress’ previous vacation resort

Shivakumar is feared by political opponents, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party, due to the fact he in no way hesitates to use dollars, power or emotions to win hearts as perfectly as loyalty. He is the guy the Congress superior command normally turns to as their very last “resort” — literally and figuratively.

When the Karnataka assembly election final results came out in Might 2018, the incumbent Congress experienced received just 78 of the 224 seats, when the BJP had finished with 103 MLAs, 10 brief of a the vast majority. The Congress was afraid that its MLAs would be poached by the BJP whilst it tried using to cobble with each other a coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular).

Performing on a get in touch with from the party significant command in Delhi, Shivakumar herded the legislators to a vacation resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Seeing around them like a hawk, he took away all conversation products from the legislators. It also assisted that the resort is located in his MP brother D.K. Suresh’s constituency.

Even immediately after the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition federal government, the risk to destabilise the governing administration ongoing. In January 2019, three Congress MLAs, Anand Singh of Vijayanagara, Nagendra of Ballari Rural and Ramesh Jarkiholi of Gokak, revolted towards the Congress and still left for Mumbai. They had been later joined by 10 other individuals.

Shivakumar stunned political circles when he was witnessed one early morning standing before the Mumbai resort the place the MLAs have been keeping. The MLAs and their BJP hosts realised the hazard of allowing him discuss to them.

As he argued with the police, Shivakumar instructed the media in entrance of the Renaissance Lodge: “I only have a heart that I have arrive to lengthen to my pals. I am not a terrorist… I have come to have a cup of tea in the hotel. Even if I ended up to collapse right here with out food items, I do not treatment. There is no dilemma of leaving this position until I meet up with them.”

Shivakumar’s skill of preserving the flock alongside one another first came to light-weight in 2002, when Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Congress was experiencing a no-confidence movement. Shivakumar hosted the full Congress legislators’ contingent at the identical vacation resort on Bengaluru’s outskirts. Just after a week, they were safely and securely shepherded back to Mumbai for the have faith in vote, which Deshmukh gained.

In 2017, when Congress strongman Ahmed Patel fought BJP main Amit Shah for a Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat, it was yet again Shivakumar who hosted 44 party MLAs. Patel received his seat but Shivakumar, by then, experienced been raided by the Earnings Tax section.

‘Tiger of Sathanur’

Political observers say Shivakumar is a chief who has fought his way to the best. He commenced off as a college student leader, labored by means of the ranks, and grew to become a junior minister in the S. Bangarappa governing administration in 1990.

His daredevilry came to the fore when, in 1985, he challenged H.D. Deve Gowda, the Karnataka heavyweight who would go on to be primary minister, from the Sathanur assembly constituency. Shivakumar dropped, but that would adjust quickly as Deve Gowda retained his other seat, Holenarsipura, and the Congress leader won the Sathanur by-election.

He fought Deve Gowda once more in 1989 from Kanakapura and missing. Then, in 1994, he was defeated by the senior leader’s son, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in Sathanur.

In 1999, Shivakumar was the ‘Man Friday’ for Karnataka Congress main and Deve Gowda’s arch-rival S.M. Krishna, who led the Congress back to energy.

Shivakumar worked challenging and made use of his political smarts to acquire handle in excess of the Bengaluru rural region, and then wrested Kanakapura again from Kumaraswamy in 2004, earning the sobriquet ‘Tiger of Sathanur’. The Deve Gowda spouse and children nevertheless considers him their nemesis, political insiders say.

But, when the Congress higher command made the decision that Kumaraswamy should really be the chief minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition fashioned in 2018, Shivakumar stored aside his political dissimilarities and worked effortlessly with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

Corruption allegations

Shivakumar was accused of keeping disproportionate assets, allegedly acquired by means of unlawful granite mining and real estate. A ton of that earnings also allegedly went into developing academic institutions.

These have been the allegations that the IT section and the Enforcement Directorate followed up, simply because of which Shivakumar was despatched to jail on 20 September 2019. He only got bail 50 times later on.

