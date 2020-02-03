Why do boxers use CBD during the healing process

Ringside 03/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

Many boxers have started using and promoting CBD oil since the substance was legalized in some parts of the United States.

California and Las Vegas have passed laws that allow the use of cannabis and all forms for medical purposes in the United Kingdom.

Andy Ruiz, Mike Tyson and Anthony Fowler are just a few who know the benefits of the best CBD oils on the market.

Ruiz, who won the heavyweight world title when he defeated Anthony Joshua in June, regularly encourages his fans to benefit from the oil and other products.

The legend Tyson, however, went to the extreme. He has a cannabis farm for smoking and blows regularly on a spliff during his HotBoxin podcast.

“The Evilest Man on the Planet” had several high profile guests on the show, including Ruiz himself and the old enemy Evander Holyfield.

When Ruiz won the top division crown, he told Tyson: “It is a great blessing to make history and become the first Mexican heavyweight champion in the world.”

“I’ve done something great for Mexico and it’s great that my name will always be there.

“Andy Ruiz Jr. – the first Mexican heavyweight champion can’t take that from me.

So I thank God and all the hard work. I’ve been waiting for it all my life.

“I’m just trying to show people that anything is possible, just work hard, believe in yourself, and only train what you want in life. It is possible.”

Half a year later, Ruiz loses the straps and prepares to return to the ring.

Fowler, who is an aspiring star in England, hopes to be a world champion in 2020.

The Liverpooler sells CBD in collaboration with a company and has received a lot of good feedback on the product.

WBN was personally at the end of a Fowler CBD sale and thought it was very good.

CANNON

Shannon Briggs and Teofimo Lopez are just two of the other fighters who like to use CBD oil.

Briggs is a former heavyweight world champion, while Lopez recently won his first world title against Richard Commey.

It looks like CBD oil will stay here because it is said to offer far more health benefits than many other products.

It helps with sleep and recovery and can therefore only be of help to athletes.