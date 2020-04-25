Why do cats and dogs behave differently in quarantine?

For many dog ​​and cat owners, quarantine seemed like a good time to spend quality time with pets.

However, orders at home, which are applied nationwide, do not only affect people’s well-being emotionally and emotionally – pets have also shown widespread reactions to change.

On social media, pet owners have reported that both cats and dogs have started unusual behaviors, such as increasing barking or clinging, while others have become reckless.

“Does anyone bark like a dog five times more than usual during quarantine?” Someone asked on Twitter. “Because I want to lose my mind.”

Another said: “Personal update #SocialDistancing: My dog, Hank, was excited about the quarantine situation. More walking, having a mother’s house 24/7. Now she seems to be annoyed – she makes this point. He brought it to a different room from me, turned his hip to me, and when I gave him the animal, he shouted out loud. “

According to Dr. Emily Levine, a licensed veterinary behaviorist on the board, named after Instant Engloud and owner of the Animal Behavior Clinic in New York, there is a difference in the behavior of pets – just as animals react to change just like humans. .

“We’re seeing a whole range of different behaviors in this sudden period, and that’s different,” Dr. Levine told The Independent. “It depends on the person and what they like and what they like, and their emotional state before that.”

According to Dr. Levine, “there have been some pets who are very happy that people are at home and have more social interactions,” is a positive change he has seen in traumatized dogs that have previously been more aggressive than other dogs. They were.

If “this rape happened somewhere,” “I want to spend more time with my mother and not have my father and other dogs near them,” “Now that their humans are much more at home, then” they are not with their parents. “. Rarely and wishfully “

The great Boldag Poppa looks sad when he loses the game with the building’s occupants

However, Dr. Levine says he has also seen cases where the opposite has happened. Dogs have begun to behave aggressively because “the whole family is trapped in the house and the dog gets tired of it.” .

For example, if your dog or cat is accustomed to being alone while at work, an increase in pets, hugs, kisses, and general attention as a result of distant social activities may be frustrating for your pet.

For furry friends who seem to be retreating more, Dr. Levine recommends giving them a chance to do so.

“For the comfort of a pet, it depends on the character of the pet,” he said. “If they are frustrated or anxious because of the loud noise or hugging and kissing at home, we want to make sure the dog has a place.” The house they can choose to go to is their own place that no one can bother them.

“If the dog doesn’t love all this human attention, you want to stop as hard as you can and pull that interaction back to keep the dog happy.”

According to Dr. Levine, who advises owners of very active dogs to react to increased walking, play time and activity, pets with high energy may also be different now that their families are at home. Give.

“Smart and energetic dogs are crazy,” he told us, adding that their owners should try to exercise them and “really get them tired of thinking and learning and using their brains.”

According to Dr. Levine, he advises teaching his dog tricks to be one of the ways to do this, as he teaches them how to smell and work.

However, pet owners should be aware that once your dog or cat has learned a new trick, it is no longer a mental stimulus.

Following the same procedure before quarantine begins is also beneficial for most animals and can make them easier to adjust to.

For other pet owners, quarantine has made their dogs and cats into churches.

“My dog ​​is stuck in all the quarantine,” said one with a squeaky squeak.

For those who are experiencing pets, Dr. Levine first recommends that you do not expose the animal to pain, as dogs and cats may become attached when they are upset.

According to Dr. Levine, one of the main causes of discomfort that is difficult to diagnose is musculoskeletal pain, according to Dr. Levine, who recommends that you take your pet to a veterinarian for a general examination if you notice that they are excessively sticky.

Anxiety is another reason that pets may become increasingly sticky, which can be managed in a variety of ways, from probiotics to anxiety medications.

Factoring in pet anxiety is now very important, as many cats and dogs are expected to suffer from separation anxiety after quarantine, and their parents will go on a daily routine.

To make it easier to adjust the social distance for your pet, Dr. Levine said that short trips from the home where the pet stays can be helpful.

Since pets are evolving just like humans, it is not clear how different animals react to this time in quarantine in this century. However, animal behaviorists, such as Karen L in general, are trying to incorporate these behavioral changes into the collection of data from pet owners through a questionnaire.

In general, Dr. Levine says that dogs and cats are expected to “react differently during this process, and the most important thing is to make sure they feel happy and comfortable.”

