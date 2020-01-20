Why do Democrats have such poor leaders?

After last week’s Democratic debate, CNN commentator Van Jones admitted: “There was nothing I saw tonight that Donald could knock Trump off.”

But why? Do democratic voters – especially those living in cities or states run by democrats – ever wonder why their political leaders are doing such a bad job?

Here are a few reasons for some failures of modern democratic political leadership:

1. They do not learn from history. A good example: some of the most prominent national democrats actively use socialism, despite the enormous failure of statistical regimes. No matter how many economies of countries have had it under communism and socialism, we have democrats who claim: “It will be different this time.” No that’s not true.

2. They have no sense of economy. Democrats act as if they can tax indefinitely. They ignore the evidence that the money has run out and is running out. Moreover, the financial projections for their pet projects are always wrong. Yes always. And with a huge margin. Medicare. Medicaid. Social Security. Obamacare.

3. They do not understand things and demonize all things as ‘big business’ (as if ‘big business’ is a bad thing in itself). But most companies in the United States are small companies. There are about 29 million small businesses in the US and about 23 million of those businesses have no employees, only owners. Of the remaining 5 million or so that do have employees, 80% employ fewer than 20 people! And most companies – even those that are included – are owned by a family.

This kind of ignorance is important not only because we depend on things for products and services and employment and tax revenue, but also because it is wrong to try to turn Americans against their fellow citizens for personal political benefit.

4. They tackle minor problems and ignore major problems. California can ban plastic straws, but seems to do nothing about urine, droppings, vomit, and used needles on the sidewalks and streets.

5. Their sense of compassion is crooked. Mentally ill and drug addicts belong in treatment facilities. But we eliminated mental health facilities because involuntary involvement was considered compassionate. Now cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco live on the streets of tens of thousands of people, where illness and crime are rampant. This is not compassion. The same can be said of the democrats’ urge for well-being policies, of which more and more black leaders acknowledge that they have destroyed the black family, have caused generational poverty, drug use, educational failure and massive imprisonment of black men.

At what point are democrats held responsible for the failure of this and other policies?

Politicians from all political parties can be stupid, false and crooked. But as long as the government remains limited and most Americans can live their own lives, the impact of political stupidity and corruption can be marginalized.

The problem with today’s Democrats is not only that their preferential policies are wrong; it is that they want more and more control over every aspect of our lives. The more control politicians have, the more their selfishness, stupidity, ignorance and corruption will paralyze us.

Van Jones is right: nothing that Democratic presidential candidates are selling will likely encourage a majority of US voters to choose one of them in 2020. You wonder why they refuse this.

Laura Hollis is a syndicate columnist.