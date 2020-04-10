Why Do NFL Groups Hold Investing New Texans Receiver Brandin Cooks?

Brandin Cooks was traded from the LA Rams to the Houston Texans. (Joe Scarnici/Getty)

When the New Orleans Saints took large receiver Brandin Cooks out of Oregon State at No. 20 in general in the 2014 NFL Drat, they had to surrender a long term third-spherical choose along with their initially-rounder (No. 27) to the Arizona Cardinals. That was the 1st time Cooks was associated in a trade in his NFL job, but it unquestionably wouldn’t be the last.

Just three a long time later on, the Saints sent Cooks to the Patriots for a initially- and third-round draft pick in 2017, who in turn dealt him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round draft picks the following 12 months. Which is why it need to arrive as no surprise that he was traded once again yesterday.

This time, the Rams — who signed Cooks to a juicy 5-yr, $80 million agreement extension in 2018 — dealt him to the Houston Texans for a 2nd-spherical decide in 2020 (No. 57 overall) and a fourth-round range in 2022. Just 26, Cooks will be with his third NFL team in 4 seasons. He will also have one thing to confirm right after a disappointing 12 months in Los Angeles that noticed him complete with just 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to very last time, Cooks had four straight years with much more than 1,000 receiving yards and at least five touchdown catches although also suiting up for every single one of his team’s game titles. Tossing out his rookie yr and very last period as aberrations, Cooks has been an higher-tier NFL huge receiver all through his profession. So why really don’t teams want him?

It probably has anything to do with this:

That engage in, which knocked Cooks out of the Super Bowl with a concussion, is most likely what has each and every group other than the Texans spooked.

While proficient as a move catcher and route runner, Cooks leaves substantially to be desired once he has the ball in his palms. His absence of recognition tends to make him susceptible to the sort of significant hits that generally to direct to turnovers, or worse, a concussion — as it did right here.

During his six seasons in the NFL, the young receiver has suffered 5 known concussions and has twice traveled to Pittsburgh to satisfy with Dr. Michael Collins of the UPMC Sports Medication Concussion System. Nevertheless Cooks reported he did not think about retirement soon after lacking two games final season owing to head injuries, he may perhaps improve his tune if he will get a sixth concussion in his seventh NFL year.

As far as currently being a in good shape on the Texans, Cooks will slide into a skill-posture team that involves broad receivers Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills, restricted conclude Darren Fells and functioning backs David Johnson and Duke Johnson, with Deshaun Watson jogging the present at quarterback. Even though it is a stable, versatile team of weapons, there are no authentic activity-breakers outside the house of Watson, and it’s reasonable to wonder whether the staff would have been better served trying to keep stud wideout DeAndre Hopkins as a substitute of dealing him to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the NFL, you earn with horses, not ponies. But many thanks to this deal and a range of other questionable moves by Houston mentor and GM Invoice O’Brien, the Texans have assembled a steady of ponies all-around their lone horse — Watson.

If Cooks can overcome his concussion problems and clever up to the threat of safeties and linebackers on the lookout to lay the wooden on him, he could nonetheless return to elite status. But specified the way he’s bounced about the league in the latest years, that is clearly not an end result a lot of groups not based mostly in Houston have faith in.

