why-do-so-several-individuals-think-shawn-mendes-is-marshmello?

If an individual had been to google Shawn Mendes, they’d face a really surprising list of final results hoping to determine out if Mendes is the mysterious Marshmello. Marshmello is a popular DJ and EDM producer, famous for his remixes and tailor made-manufactured marshmallow helmet that he wears through general public appearances Mendes, of program, is a singer and songwriter with a faithful following of his personal. Thanks to the DJ carrying his deal with-obscuring black and white headpiece, his id had constantly been a discussion amongst fans. But how did Mendes conclude up in the mix?

No, Shawn Mendes is not Marshmello. The entire scenario commenced with a joke that lingered on for quite a whilst. At the 2018 iHeart Songs Awards, Mendes appeared on stage with the same helmet that Marshmello wears. The singer disguised himself as the nameless DJ when accepting the award for Best EDM/Dance Artist team. Immediately after accepting the award, Mendes disclosed himself after eliminating the helmet, a lot to the shock of the viewers. “Woah! Very hot in there. Perfectly, thank you so much!” Mendes shouted to the audience, preserving up the ruse.

The spectacle brought about an uproar on social media and brought on fairly a perplexing frenzy for followers of the two artists, but it was all for exciting.

If Shawn Mendes is not Marshmello, who is?

The DJ’s authentic title is Chris Comstock, which was revealed in April 2017. The musician gave his actual title during an job interview with Forbes. Even though the globe is familiar with is accurate id, the DJ nevertheless performs with his legendary headpiece whilst he proceeds to entertain followers across the globe. Most not long ago, the producer was named the eighth-greatest compensated DJ in the globe, earning $21 million. The DJ also introduced his third album, Joytime III, in November 2019.

When Shawn Mendes is not active dodging rumors on staying Marshmallow, the singer has been holding active himself. Mendes’ most popular one, “Señorita,” which he collaborated on with girlfriend Camila Cabello, has topped the charts and won a number of accolades. The singer lately exposed that he made a decision to choose a break from social media to just take much better treatment of himself. “Sometimes I need to get a split from it too for the reason that it gets to me just as a great deal as it receives to any person else — you have to acquire treatment of your self. It is genuinely actually critical. Make you come initially,” the singer stated through an job interview.