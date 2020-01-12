Why do surprise masters reveal work so often?

Loading...

Doctor who loves to give us surprising phrases – especially if it is the same phrase that is used repeatedly. But why does Master’s return always work so well and is a real surprise?

We know that this phrase has now been memorized. We have seen it so many times in Doctor Who in so many different forms. Sometimes it’s a mysterious and hidden figure that stays in the shade. Sometimes it seems like a completely new enemy. Several times they were even introduced in the form of a friend. But regardless of how the episode begins, the big twist is always the same: it was the master all the time!

But why does this rotation work so often? Especially when Doctor Who has so many other big villains to pull out of. Why is the master the one authors and showrunners like to use for a surprise revelation?

There are several reasons for this. The first is that the master is a villain that the largest possible audience is guaranteed to recognize. Now fans of the Classic series will recognize names like Sutekh, Omega and the Rani. But while these names are important to us, they only appeared in one or two stories on television. As a result, the general public is unlikely to have heard of them at all.

The master is different. Although the character was only introduced in season 8, he not only made a quick impression, but also proved to be an extremely popular and successful villain. In fact, the master had appeared in twenty television stories before the New Series appeared. That’s four times more appearances than Davros and he’s someone who is almost as iconic. When Russell T. Davies wanted to include a big, popular villain for his third showrunner series, the master was an easy option. He is an icon for comics for Doctor Who like Lex Luthor or the Joker.

Master of disguise

But why the surprise? We have delved deeply into why Master is an easy enemy to bring back, but not why the return is often treated as a surprise.

There are two main reasons that stand out. First, there is the fact that the master is a timekeeper and like the doctor, they can regenerate. This allows them to dress up clearly until they are ready to show who they are, as both Michelle Gomez and Sacha Dhawan’s incarnations liked.

When I talk about disguises, I come to the second reason why revelations are often so effective. Even if it’s a master we’re familiar with – no, especially if it’s a master we’re familiar with – the evil Time Lord loves to dress up.

This applied to both Roger Delgados and Anthony Ainley’s Masters, although the fairing was used more for a large cliffhanger. It was a surprise that Steven Moffat clearly wanted to use for John Simm’s master in World Enough and Time. It’s just a shame that the BBC completely wiped out this surprise on behalf of the ratings, especially since it was a well-constructed one.

After all, Master’s surprise revelations are used so often because we’re honest – we love them. We all have a privileged moment for Master’s unveiling: whether it’s the return of the dilapidated Master in The Keeper of Traken or Professor Yana opening the clock in Utopia, we all have a particular favorite of the classic variant. While it shouldn’t be a phrase that’s used too often, we always love it when it’s handled correctly.

What does your favorite master reveal? Do you think the Classic or the New Series generally handled the Master's surprise return better?