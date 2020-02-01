Why do we love football despite all its shortcomings?

In the last photo I took of my father, he and my mother watch the Eagles – they lost between 22 and 14 against the bears last November.

My father, carefully buttoned into a light blue shirt, waves to the camera. Someone who hadn’t known him – who didn’t know how his knowledge of the world had shrunk – to feed the dog with help and questioningly analyze the intentions of these three strangers, his wife and daughters – would have thought my mother is the sick: she looks exhausted, anxious, determined. As difficult as it is to have Alzheimer’s, it can be even more difficult to take care of someone with Alzheimer’s.

What makes the picture bearable is knowing that the Eagles game is on the other side. I grew up watching an Eagles game on TV every Sunday from September to January and a 1210 WCAU radio the rest of the week. I grew up to understand my uncle’s stubborn countermeasures against the cheers after Michael Irvin’s spinal cord injury (“The people who clapped had no idea how badly he was injured”) and Santa’s blowing out and battery peeling (“What you have to understand is that this guy was a terrible Santa Claus ”). I was sitting in the back seat of my parents’ station wagon and going on a summer vacation when we found out at the WCAU that Jerome Brown had died, and I was unlikely to be in the stands for the 4th and 26th, one of the few football games that a own had Wikipedia entry. It is a moment I remember when the psychological opposite of Alderaan’s destruction, when suddenly tens of thousands of voices screamed in unexpected joy. I was sitting at the top of Lincoln Financial Field between my sports journalist friend Brandon (from the Philadelphia suburbs who had somehow turned into a patriot fan) and a man named Loony who had spent most of the game with him between the knees. When Freddie Mitchell caught Donovan McNabb’s 28-yard pass, Loony jumped out of his seat, screamed, hugged everyone who submitted to his drunken, unsafe hug, and then returned to his previous position of excruciating and desperate hope.

“Painful and desperate hope” may be the basic psychological attitude for an Eagles fan. I’ve never been anything else, so I don’t know if this is the natural state for others – certainly not for Brandon, the patriot devotee. Philadelphia is unique in its worship of the outsider, the support, the man who didn’t expect to receive the call. We venerate the altar of a fictional boxer and line up to take a picture of a statue of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, “presented by Bud Light” and tagged with the immortal words “You want Philly Philly?”.

I was far from home when the Eagles won the Super Bowl two years ago, three months after my father was officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. When they stayed behind, I texted my friends and enjoyed the familiar sound of their grumbling. When they were ahead, I sat on a table with my chin and my hands went over my eyes. Resignation was known; Anticipation unbearable. During the halfway point, I tried to pull apart why a win was so important before agreeing on the hope that winning the Super Bowl – something so big, so unlikely, so late, so wanted – would come from that dark clouds would penetrate my mind’s father’s mind.

As soon as it was over, I called home. “Dad,” I said. “We won!”

I was waiting for something that I could shape and incorporate, a meaningful pause that indicated activity inside: recognition that everyone who loves someone with Alzheimer’s is hoping for, like a farmer who will Heaven studies and prays for rain. But there was nothing to hear, just the sound of him giving the phone back to my mother and her voice, sewing our conversation together, and wondering if I would get home in time for the parade.

My father died four weeks after the Eagles’ defeat to the bears – a few hours before they lost to the dolphins in a much more embarrassing way. (“Your father didn’t need to see that,” my mother said at some point.) A few weeks later, I took my uncle to the cowboy game. I think I was looking for my father – but he wasn’t that type, the lifelong season ticket holder who drove around the parking lot. He only loved them because they reminded him of South Philly, his family, his brother, who called in the middle of the fourth quarter with a new and unexpected complaint: “What now?” My father would say. I never heard the answers, just my father’s laugh as an answer.

My friend Courtney took me to the Eagles to play the Seahawks a few weeks ago, at the beginning of what we hoped was an unlikely but unstoppable march to the Super Bowl. He lives in Los Angeles, but after my father he’s the biggest Eagles fan I’ve ever known. The court’s father has no loyalties. His mother, he said, was on his way to Seattle. Her father had loved the Seahawks as much as mine loved the Eagles. And she had grown to love her even more after her father died, Court said, and then I understood how he said what it meant: wearing the jersey, going to the game, three hours with him every Sunday to spend life and the dead.

Our night did not end as we hoped, but in a parking garage in Center City when a woman scolded a man in a Carson Wentz jersey who continues to support the quarterback concerned. For the brief moments, Josh McCown et al. Courtney and I had a 3: 3 goal. We could meet in Green Bay and then in San Francisco. Miami would take care of itself. I would drive, he would fly; We would get a hotel room in Chicago if we had to. If we could make it out of the wild card game with a 40-year-old former ESPN analyst at Quarterback, who would have thought what lies ahead? Wasn’t it always like this: Wentz was injured and someone else did a miracle? There could be so much time together: plan and hope and become compassionate and hug the loonys sitting next to us. If we win the game, we have seven days and maybe seven more, and maybe more. I’ll never be able to spot a penalty before the flag is thrown, but I understand what it means to be delighted with excellence in what a body can do – and how this can be the easiest way to get there Justify time we have together, friends and brothers and fathers and daughters.

Courtney and I stayed until the end after D.K. Metcalf’s downfield catch with 1:40 in the fourth quarter: “You don’t help,” the guy in front of us shouted miserably to the early deserters.

I was wondering how I would feel if the Eagles lost this season, the season my father died. I wondered if I felt that something had broken between us. However, I didn’t do it. I felt it – I feel it – like a physical thing, like an electric current, unimpeded, as undeniable as the field itself. I have no doubt that it will continue: in the next season and in the next and all subsequent seasons.

“I’ll see you in September!” Someone sang behind us to the empty stadium, and those of us were cheering.