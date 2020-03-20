Why do we love Loki?

Since his first appearance in Thor, 25, audiences have begun to fall in love with the wicked god Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His great turn from Thor to Avengers, two Thor sequels, a profound turn of Infinity War, and now audiences in his own Disney + series can’t get enough people. But why?

I am just as obsessed with Loki as many of you are, I am quite apt to test that he is one of my favorite MCU characters in Country Bistroost, and I know I am not alone in that feeling. She is so funny, so darkly sexy, so attractive and attractive. I just love him I also think that I’m not alone in the way Loki types for me. A tragic, sensitive, magical, villain who only needs to be deeply embraced and he will stop all killings and fights.

And yes, I know this is the most problematic of the tropes. We are not here to discuss whether we are healthy or right, but whether we are obsessed with what a talented Twitter user called the opposite of Manic Pixie’s dream girl a few years ago, the “Depression monster dreams boy” discuss why we are here. To talk

From the Phantom of the Opera to Spy on Buffy to Kilo Rain, the characters are a big “bad boy trope” – the bionic hero, but the villain vari is tortured and sensitive, but they do it in a style and panache that audiences find original for this boy. Got it Not only are they sad and lonely, they are fun to watch. Very funny, usually that they are never villains and either become compassionate or involuntary heroes. We will not let them go and demand release for them because we want to keep them on our screen for many reasons.

For one, yes, aesthetics. Tom Hiddleston is a cutie. His appearance is not only striking, he is also a reversal of Chris Hemsworth’s muscular-tiered ploy as Thor. He is more dark and delicate and some of us are really handsome in that brand. But he is also simply entertaining. She is funny and magical and intriguing, with all the compassionate heart that we can’t help but fall into. But it is humanity’s relationship with the real traitors.

Loki is, above all, a crafty one. He was part of the culture for many centuries before being the god of the Norse pantheon before becoming a comic villain. There are gods that speak to all of the cultures of the world and times, from the Ananasi in Africa, to the Chinese monkeys, to the American First Nations, to the Quiet and the Raven. They represent fun and chaos and magic, but they also represent change, innovation and progress. Raven enlightens the world, and Loki brings an end to everything.

The MCU version of Loki is the latest in a long line of strategies that have won our hearts, and even our other nightmare boys can read on this line. But it’s not just the warmth or the fun of Loki (and these others) that I think female fans find particularly interesting. I think in a way, we see Loki.

When you look at Loki, especially unlike Thor, he represents something that is not feminine, but it is obviously masculine. His power, the power of a driver, magic and witchcraft, depend on many senses in a woman’s arms. Heck, he learned the magic from his mother. He is wishy-washy and more subtle. She is also controlled by emotions, which we have often said that women are (not true, Avis, but it is our feeding line). Especially when men in the MCU population find it hard to find strong females to determine an equal number of originals (though that has changed), we have seen Loki live in our own situation and situation.

Now, queer coding and feminism have a long history of bad and evil as a subtextual way of showing a character in villains. Curiosity and femininity that are engulfed in magic and passion and mischief and all these things can easily be seen as evil in society … It is because of our sexy and fun feelings and feelings for Loki, but because we see his own feminine struggle in his story.

It’s still not far from the canon of comics or Norse mythology. Loki has never been bound by gender norms. She became the “Lady Loki” in the comics, and according to mythology she often changed forms and gave birth to several children, including eight bird horses. Even in the MCU, Loki has never been involved in love and we can headcon on various things about his sexuality or identity.

And it’s Loki’s thing. He is both malable and adaptable for the fans and as a character. He does many things. He is complex and dangerous but also fun. He is bad and capable, but also useless and persuasive. And of course, much of it comes from Tom Hiddleston’s brilliant performance that combines wit and sensitivity, envy and magic very efficiently.

I can go on and on about why we love Loki and villains like him. Our attraction to them is a deep well that says a lot about how we feel about sex, morals, magic, stories and more.

(Image: Marvel / Disney)

(Tags to translate) Loki (T) Marvel Cinematic Universe (T) Tom Hiddleston