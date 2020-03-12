Why does Ed start to worry 90 days ago? Rose is removing it – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLdb0fa6855455341205eb439aaace5eb911%

Big ed, 54, is in the Philippines and just met his 23-year-old girlfriend. Rosemarie for the first time. Now? It’s time to wear your pajamas. Say Ed is experiencing a culture shock at 90 Days Promise: 90 Days Ago It can be an understatement.

“The fact that Rose doesn’t even have pajamas made me very sad, so the first thing I’ll do is make her pajamas,” Ed says in the exclusive look above.

They’re both acquisitions and Ed has a lot to do, from the crowd to the heat, he’s really struggling with the situation. Both put on pajamas to the advantage and Pink goes for her wallet. That doesn’t sit well with Ed. Rose is not only addicted to her portfolio, she also gives advice.

Once, it looks like he lets her go. Second? This is when Ed really seems to care.

Viewers will remember that Ed was hit for money by Rose’s sister before she came. Maria asked him not to tell Rose about the request and said she was unaware of his request.

“I don’t feel comfortable with Pink taking my money because it’s not what you do. I think it’s the limit, you know, not appropriate. And I already have questions for her sister because she asked me for money,” he says in an exclusive look. look. “I don’t want to believe this could be a scam, but I don’t know if Rose is involved or not.”

90 Day Promise: 90 days ahead of airing Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.