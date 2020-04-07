Why does the Show End and What is the Role of the Next Actors?

Despite just reaching the peak of its popularity, Schitt’s Creek Season 6 will be the last season of the show, with the last episode airing on TV Pop on Tuesday, April 7. According to the show’s co-creator Dan Levy, how successful the show was that persuaded him to end the series after 80 episodes.

Speaking to ABCNews, Levy said: “It’s important to me that this performance remains something that people value and people return to and revisit year after year or wear when they feel blue … and to do that, you really must realize when the right time is to say goodbye. “

He added in the Hollywood Reporter article, “Season six feels like the right time to end on a high note with our fans and to give them what they want without exceeding our welcome.”

However, in the article, the actor, who played David Rose on the show, said he was open to returning to this character again in the future. He said: “I don’t think I will ever close the door on the show.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ ends on Tuesday, April 7

Pop

“For now, this feels like the right time to say goodbye to this family. Whether we visit them again, if there is a story that feels necessary, of course I will think of a film or a special vacation or something.”

However, if we see more from Mawar, it won’t be for several years, because a number of the cast members have signed a new project. In February, Alexis Rose star Annie Murphy was announced to be playing a leading role in Kevin Can F *** himself, a metaphysical comedy that explores the sadness of a situation comedy wife.

As for Levy himself, he will soon appear in the film Happiest Season with Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

He might also not have time for Schitt’s Creek for a while because he will be busy developing other shows. In September 2019, Levy signed an overall agreement with ABC Studios to develop a script series for the company.

“I am pleased to be partnering with ABC Studios in this interesting next chapter,” Levy said in a statement. “As I said goodbye to Schitt’s Creek, I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that emit positive light out there.”

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy will later be heard in the animated short film The Beast, Heroes of the Wildfire, while star Patrick Noah Reid is more focused on his music career. After making fans around the world foggy by performing the song “The Best” at Schitt’s Creek, the actor will tour his new album after venues in the United States and Canada reopen.