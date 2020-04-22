Why doesn’t Nikki Bella’s mom love Artem Chigvintsev’s family picture?

Nikki Bella’s Mom is not ready to have it Artem Chigvintsevthe picture of the dress on his coat is still fresh.

In the preview of the new series on Thursday “Total Bellas,” former WWE star Kathy Colace’s mother shares Nikki’s concerns about whether or not Artem should join the family picture.

“I sometimes wonder if Nicole has really broken her relationship. That’s why I’m being more careful with Artem,” Colace explained in a confession. “It’s my birthday. My family is taking pictures with my family.”

“And he’s not family yet,” he continued.

Nikki told her mother that her boyfriend – who could become his fiancée and the baby boy, would be shocked if he wasn’t invited into the family picture.

“I think her feelings will be very hurt,” she said, adding that if her mother didn’t like Artem in the picture, she would have to tell him. “She’s a family member, so I’ll let her be in control. I don’t want to be a part of her. No matter what happens, she’s coming to her. It’s going to compete with her and she’ll feel bad.”

“And you can see these great Puss in the eyes of Boots, but they’re all sad,” Nikki told her mother.

Colace then came up with a solution: two family photoshoots.

“Artem will never know,” he said. “I’ll do it Artem next time. I’ll see!”

“Yeah, I love him in it,” Colace said. “I don’t know if I would have liked her in her 20’s.”

When Nikki asked if she was planning to put the picture of Artem on the wall and use the other as a backup, Colace said, “Does that mean he’ll come?”

“Oh, gosh,” Nikki replied, shaking her head in disbelief.

We will have to wait and see if Colace changed his mind about Artem after learning that he will soon be a member of a family.

A “Total Bellas” storm kicks off Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

