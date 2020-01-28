Why doesn’t Peter MacKay speak French?

Peter MacKay made the front pages of Le Journal de Montreal and Le Journal de Quebec on Sunday morning. GOOD LUCK MISTER was the huge headline below a full-page photo of MacKay, who announced his candidacy for the Conservative Party.

The heading: “J’ai sera candidate”, with the errors underlined in red. The Deck: “Treat yourself to a visit to Canada’s Conservatory Chef Peter MacK.

Translation: Peter MacKay was elected leader of the Canadian Conservative Party and further demonstrated his inability to speak French.

This is a must for MacKay, who looked far from safe until Sunday morning to become party leader when the Conservatives gathered in Toronto in June. He remains the alleged leader, mainly because the other plausible candidates have decided to spend more time with their families and less time attending meetings and greetings with party leaders in Gimli and Gander.

But that’s not a good thing for him.

Les deux journaux reported that “yesterday he hardly spoke a few words of French with two teleprompters”. You can imagine that the CEO of Quebecor, who owns the newspapers, Pierre Karl Péladeau, an old head chef, is the Parti Quebecois, not a friend of federalist politicians. You can also watch the video where MacKay actually says “J’ai sera Candidate” at the crucial moment of his speech.

He should have said: “Je serai candidat.”

In three words, he made three mistakes. It would be like saying, “I am Candida.”

READ MORE: Who Will Be the Next Tory Leader? Ask Rona Ambrose.

The performance – confusing the words on the teleprompter – suggests that MacKay’s French is no better than when he left Ottawa in 2015 and that he is not even a master of English-Canadian politician-French stilt Recitation of translated lines so that TV producers can broadcast them when needed.

This is anything but fatal for MacKay’s candidacy. He is still the leader. But it can pervade the growing sense of inevitability in his campaign because you wonder if he can improve in time for an election. And above all, why isn’t his French better?

MacKay was first elected as a progressive conservative in 1997, a party led by bilingual Jean Charest while bilingual Jean Chretien was prime minister. Charest was accomplished by Joe Clark, who is bilingual, and then by MacKay. MacKay then merged the party with the Canadian alliance, represented by Stephen Harper, who is bilingual and who served as defense, foreign and justice minister against liberal leaders Stephane Dion, Michael Ignatieff and Justin Trudeau in the House of Representatives. and NDP leaders Jack Layton and Tom Mulcair, who were all bilingual.

During his tenure as minister, he was entitled to free, high-quality one-to-one French lessons with the opportunity to take one-week intensive courses in Quebec.

MacKay is not a Vancouver businessman who recently decided to throw his hat in the ring. This seems to be his life’s work. Why didn’t he learn to conjug être?

There are those like Ken Whyte, a former editor of this magazine, who argue that the conservatives should override the French language requirement, since the Quebec Tories don’t often win many seats anyway (and because the Quebecers tend not to) even vote for bilingual leaders outside of Quebec and just pick the best candidate for the job.

I think this is an interesting but not convincing argument because a leader who has problems with the French language looks flawed not only for francophones but also for other voters. Part of the Prime Minister’s job is to bridge the two loneliness, which you can’t do if you don’t speak both languages.

And political strategists shy away from writing off any number of seats that can be reached, not to mention the hundred seats where the francophones can show the profit margin.

But even if you accept Whyte’s argument, you have to ask yourself what, given what is at stake, says about MacKay that he didn’t do the job? Many Canadians without its advantages manage to learn a second language. Why doesn’t he have that?

I have been reporting on MacKay for years when I worked for the Halifax Chronicle Herald and it was the most important conservative in the region. An experience that, in my opinion, none of us have ever enjoyed. I then came to the preliminary conclusion that he was not very hardworking, more a Scotsman than a scholar. “(Trudeau) does yoga, I play hockey,” he told Brian Lilley in an interview before the campaign started.

His love of sport makes him as understandable as his beautiful family, his popular demeanor, his moderate blue toryism and his lightness in front of the camera. I suspect he will find ways to appeal to everyone except the rabid right in the party and to give a more moderate face to centrist voters who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Andrew Scheer. He’s not a red Tory, but he can probably work with them, unlike Stephen Harper. Enemies can make missteps from his past, but they look silly when they attack them, especially if he can prove he’s matured.

But conservatives who have a few other options – including the impressive but inept Erin O’Toole – should give MacKay’s tires a good kick before they make him the leader, especially if he can’t assert himself in a French-speaking debate.

After leaving politics when he went to Toronto, MacKay did not go to one of the “seven sisters”, the big companies on Bay Street where top-class former ministers end up, which is strange for people living in this world appears.

Before the conservatives choose him as their champion, it would be good to know why he was so busy that he didn’t have time to learn French.

MORE ABOUT CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP: