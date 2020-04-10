“Why Don’t You Just Die?” Review: Ultra-Hard Russian Comedy Thriller – Derived But Good Bitter

Given how many of his signatures were taken directly from other filmmakers, it’s a little ironic that a number of ’90s thrillers that followed Quentin Tarantino’s explosion on the Hollywood scene are considered Tarantino.

And yet the grim comic thrillers are similar to this, because they are cheap and fun. And in Russia, they apparently just captured. Why don’t you die? he seems to belong to the dramaturgy of late-20th-century crime like “Zoe’s Murder,” “The Turn” and “Very Bad Things,” but thankfully the hefty dose of black Russian humor gives it a fresh glow.

We start with Matthew (Alexander Kuznetsov), a teen-aged child standing at the front door of a multi-storey apartment, holding a hammer, and he nervously picks up the courage to knock on the door. He finally tells the occupier Andrei (Vitaly Khayev) that he meets a man’s daughter and wants to talk. What he wants to talk about and why he holds the hammer is best left to explain the movie, but it will turn out to be very frustrating before anyone gets the answers.

The tale of the director-debutant Kirill Sokolov at best, when he is set in an apartment with a while, forcing the director to invent his camera and the script to such an extent that more budget and installation may not be necessary.

There are brief stints as he breaks into retrospective sequences created to create a story for each character and explain contemporary dilemmas, and Sokolov continues to be interested in the visual flourishes that play out as if Edgar Wright and David Fincher are controlling bizarre violence. Signs and Spencer.

Tarantino Action Comedy by Cyril Sokolov #WhyDontYouJustDie – a splash of mountains, infused with joyous dark humor

Check out this exclusive clip on the eve of the movie’s April 20 digital release! pic.twitter.com/8Sq5h1NPCr

– NME (@NME) April 8, 2020

Along with Danny Boyle and perhaps Sam Pekingpa, the most sensitive impact of QT. The signals of Western audio spaghetti are pasted with a soundtrack in which the score is roughly based on the best of Ennio Morricone. It may be derivative, but Sokolov is having so much fun inventing new ways to abuse the cast of characters, pouring them in blood and pieces of irony in the same way that originality is not even criticized here.

It certainly would not have worked without such a capable cast, first of all Kuznetsov, as a ruthlessly mocked guy who ended up in the middle of a family. Both he and Khayev do a serious job of maintaining tension, which is a special feat, given that for most of the film there is no great dialogue and the damage done to it causes the cartoon a level of madness. .

The presenters plunge into hyper-stylized sequences of blood-splatter fighting, trusting the director, who brought his work from those who came before but created something that is undeniably entertaining. Russia may be late to Tarantino’s party, but why don’t you die! is nevertheless a welcome guest.

Details

Director: Cyril Sokolov

Cyril Sokolov Starring: Alyaksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khayev, Yevgeny Kregde

Alyaksandr Kuznetsov, Vitaliy Khayev, Yevgeny Kregde Release Date: April 20 (Digital & Blu-ray)

The post “Why You Just Die!” Review: An ultra-hard Russian comedy thriller is derivative, but good fun in the mountains first appeared on NME Music News, reviews, videos, galleries, tickets and blogs | NME.COM.