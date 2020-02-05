Why Dwayne Johnson is getting bigger and bigger roles

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become a household name. The former wrestler went from being one of the most viewed professional athletes to Hollywood’s most bankable star. In addition to his constant work in the film industry, the actor is also popular for his charming personality and humble demeanor. The Ballers Star started acting in 2001 when he made his film debut in The Mummy Returns as Scorpion King. Johnson repeated the role in the spin-off film of the same name.

Johnson continued to receive roles in numerous action films, the most successful of which was Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious film series. Johnson’s latest film, Hobbs and Shaw, grossed over $ 760.4 million worldwide. The film was a spin-off of the Fast and Furious films and featured Jason Statham. Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle, the box office grossed $ 962.1 million.

In total, the actor’s films have grossed over $ 3.5 billion in North America and over $ 10.5 billion worldwide. This makes Johnson one of the top-selling box office stars of all time.

Can you smell the success of the rock?

How did Johnson become one of the most successful men in Hollywood? The actor attributes his hard work and perseverance to the secret of his success. “So what it takes to become … we’ll just name a bankable actor – you could say” the biggest movie star in the world “- it takes hard work again and it takes persistence,” said the actor. Johnson also said that Hollywood is “demanding” and “difficult”, but he tries to keep an eye on everything.

“And it needs context and perspective again, especially when you dive into this world of Hollywood and the Hollywood business. Because it’s so demanding and incredibly difficult, ”the actor continued. His hard work was worth it! Even his colleagues agree that the actor’s reputation gives every film a guaranteed success.

“(He) is as close to guaranteeing your behinds on the court as anyone can be,” said Ron Meyer, vice chair of NBCUniversal. Beau Flynn, a producer who has worked with Johnson on various films, said that the actor’s smile is like a weapon.

Despite the fact that the actor has already made a name for himself in the industry, he has no plans to slow down. Johnson is expected to appear in the Disney movie Jungle Cruise, which is based on the popular ride at the Disney theme parks. The actor will also star in the action-comedy thriller Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.