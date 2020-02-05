Why Dwayne Johnson isn’t surprised by Kevin Hart’s recovery after his accident

Kevin HartJumanji co-star, Dwayne Johnson is known for his incredible physique. When The Rock talks about training, it’s the best we all hear. This applies twice to his comments on Hart’s recovery after a scary, almost fatal car accident.

Hart’s back was badly injured last September when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda he was riding skipped a dam and rolled over in a ditch. The actor recently sat down with Men’s Health to discuss his recovery process, which includes hours in the rehabilitation of the gym. Although he had to be operated on to repair three vertebrates that almost paralyzed him, his recovery was remarkable. Johnson is not surprised.

“Kevin was in excellent shape before the accident,” Johnson told the magazine. “His body composition and muscle memory have a positive effect on him.” This is a lesson that anyone can learn from Hart’s rehab. The comedian’s healthy lifestyle and pre-accident training have allowed him to work harder, faster, and smarter in the months since the wreck to strengthen his back and the rest of his body.

Kevin Hart used the experience to grow as a person

Hart worked hard on his rehab and not only was it good for his body, it was also good for his mind. Johnson also said in this regard: “Kev and I had some moving conversations about his life journey and purpose after his accident.” The former elite soccer player, who was once exposed to a devastating knee injury, added that Hart had used the situation as a learning opportunity.

“The experience he had was both sobering and revealing. When someone looks death in the eye – and lives – you are immediately informed again how fragile life is. Johnson says this gives an optimistic person a new chance for life and then gets out of the way because it’s going to roll. Kev rolls. “

Hart agrees. “This path to my fitness fits my mindful development,” said the comedian of the publication. At a time when his physical health could have led the actor on a very dark path, he turned the script over and turned the traumatic event into something overwhelmingly positive.

“I say make sure that you use the same amount of time and energy to be present, what is important. Because when (explicitly) meets the fan, you will find that the things that are important to you , really be close to your heart, “said the comedian.” Nothing else (explicit) counts. “

Kevin Hart has a new life, and one of the hardest working men in showbiz shows no sign of slowing down with eight films announced or in production, let alone the production of the upcoming Dave in FXX with Lil Dicky. That is all that the tabloid press incorrectly predicted would never happen if the national investigator incorrectly claimed that Hart was paralyzed by the crash. The rumor was named by Gossip Cop as our top false rumor about Hart in 2019.