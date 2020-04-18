Why Earning a $ 2.2 Payment for Fear of Fear is not fun

Some of the heated discussions between Democrats and Republicans last month of the $ 2 billion and $ 2.2 billion of the aid package have come to an end which should look at how much money they spend. It is the largest nonprofit fund ever approved by the US government, and concerns about fraud and abuse have increased. In particular, Democrats are angry that Republicans and the White House want to leave the Treasury Department to allocate $ 500 billion to industry and states without any oversight. , and vowed to ban any law without that.

“There is this notion that they present that there is a $ 500 million fund for the secretariat of the Treasury without accountability. Are you joking? ”Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last month after the bill passed the Senate. “With all the respect in the world for the Treasury Secretary, that’s nothing.”

Ultimately, a bill signed by President Donald Trump to pass a law that monitors the number of charities through three key mechanisms: the chief executive officer of the Treasury Department, which oversees a $ 500 billion fund. the Legislature and the executive branch, which will also be in charge of the treasury and be very careful in enforcing the law, respectively.

But more than two weeks later, after tens of billions of dollars had already opened the door of the Paycheck Protection Agency, the Senate still has not verified the Senate and the two sides are not fully staffed. Congress is focusing on the unusual task of managing public health crises and economic problems soon, and Trump, whose government has been blocking legislative activities for years, already threatened to resign. When he signed the bill into law in March, he said he would not allow the inspector-general of the executive committee to submit a report to Congress without reviewing it, stating that it did not. foundation.

Liz Hempowicz, Director of Public Policy at Public Administration, wrote in an e-mail to TIME. “This money is being spent quickly. The government has already spent $ 349 billion allocated to the Wedding Protection Plan. It is imperative that these monitoring machines be fully operational so we can be confident that this money does not. you will be wasted, misled, or abused. “

With the organization that has the highest levels of oversight in the CARES $ 2.2 trillion law, the executive branch, called the Mental Health Care Committee. Glenn Fine, who serves as Superintendent at the Pentagon, was quickly appointed to head the committee at the end of last month but was removed by Trump a week later. The president did not give a specific reason, but Fine’s dismissal was part of restoring security operations.

Although the committee consists of about two deputy superintendents appointed, their senior positions are absent. The law mandates that Michael Horowitz, the Attorney General of the Department of Justice who chairs the Attorney General’s Committee on Integrity and Excellence, appoint a new president, but has yet to announce who will replace Fine. . A spokesman for Horowitz did not answer a question about when to appoint a new successor.

On April 4, Trump announced that he had appointed Brian Miller to serve as Superintendent of the Treasury Department. Miller has 15 years of federal experience; he spent nine years as Superintendent of Public Works, serving under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. But by 2018, he has served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the White House advisory office. His stay there coincided with some of the White House’s top advisers on their investigations, including Trump’s dismissal last December.

Democrats objected to Miller’s appointment, arguing that Trump’s job would not have the same rights that the job requires. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement after Trump’s announcement. Since confirming presidential candidates now only requires a simple majority in the Senate, perhaps Miller will be assured despite opposition from Democrats. But since it cannot be independently verified, MPs must actually be in Washington for that to happen – and they are not expected to return until May 4 at the earliest.

The last part of the management plan, the House committee, is incomplete. The bill’s provision provides that four senators – Congressman Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – each nominate a member of the committee. The fifth member will head the committee chosen by Pelosi and McConnell.

Schumer appointed Bharat Ramamurti, who previously worked with Elizabeth Warren as an economic adviser, to the committee. On Friday, McCarthy announced that he had elected Rep. French Hill, McConnell announces that he chose Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, and Pelosi elected Florida Rep. Donna Shalala’s favorite videos But as of Friday evening, the chair was not elected, so the committee could not fully operate. Pelosi told reporters at a weekly press conference Thursday that she and McConnell had agreed to nominate each other for their joint election.

There are indications that more signatures on large non-state subsidies are also in progress. Pelosi has appointed Chief Whip Jim Clyburn to head the Senate Committee on the coronavirus crisis, which she says will be a dedicated committee to oversee all funding. And McConnell announced Friday that state Senator Mike Crapo will lead the Senate effort.

In a report published in the New York Times earlier this week, Ramamurti urged Congress to act quickly because its own committee has got a job. “Our watchful eyes can help ensure that the money benefits the American family,” he said. “No time to waste.”

Write to Alana Abramson at Alana.Abramson@time.com.

