[‘why-eastenders’-vicki-fowler-must-make-shock-return-soon-after-dennis-rickman’s-death’]

The 4 explosive episodes to rejoice 35 glorious years of EastEnders will have repercussions for the soap heading ahead.

As Walford’s greatest collected with each other for a boat social gathering on the River Thames to toast The Queen Vic successful a pub level of competition, it wasn’t prolonged right before tragedy struck.

The boat crashed and remaining some Albert Square citizens fighting for their existence and scrambling for safety as it promptly turned flooded.

Sadly, Dennis Rickman died at the scene irrespective of paramedics battling to help save the youngster who was found drowning.

Meanwhile, his mum Sharon Mitchell gave beginning to a new infant boy and was completely devastated at the information of her son’s loss of life adhering to the revelation from ex-lover Keanu Taylor.

Read Much more Latest EastEnders Information

Sharon has now endured a whole lot of heartache following her adoptive father “Dirty” Den Watts was murdered in 2005 and her husband (and adoptive brother) Dennis Rickman was stabbed to demise the similar year.

Following her spilt from Phil Mitchell, does Sharon have any spouse and children still left to guidance her?

Nicely, if you rewind several years, Sharon’s dad Den had a fling with her best buddy Michelle Fowler – who is also sister to Martin Fowler.





Den Watts is the organic father to Dennis and Vicki and adoptive father to Sharon

(Image: BBC)



As a final result, Vicki Fowler (Sharon’s adoptive sister) was born in 1986 and was last observed in Walford in 2004.

This indicates Vicki is also the organic 50 %-sister to Dennis Rickman senior and aunt to deceased Dennis Rickman junior.

Troubled Martin Fowler is Vicki’s uncle, Bex Fowler is her cousin and Ian Beale is her next cousin.

After the tragic demise of Dennis on Friday (February 21), now would be the excellent time to reintroduce Vicki to Walford as a a great deal required ally to sister Sharon.

Sharon’s spouse and children members have dwindled over the past two many years and it is would an ideal opportunity to start off rebuilding the Watts relatives legacy.

Browse Additional EastEnders quizzes

Vicki was last regarded to be living in Australia with Spencer Moon (young brother to Alfie), on the other hand when EastEnders legend Lofty returned for Dr Legg’s funeral in 2019 he handed Martin a cheque of £20,000 to give to Vicki.

Was this the commence of Vicki’s return to Albert Square?

She may possibly even make a shock return for her nephew Dennis’ funeral in the coming months.

Who is aware of, we will have to hold out and see!

The BBC has designed no indication Vicki Folwer is returning to EastEnders





For all the most recent EastEnders gossip, spoilers, quizzes and nostalgia from MyLondon, just like our committed Fb site. We will bring you the most up-to-date from the soap so you never overlook a issue. You can also observe us on Twitter.

EastEnders airs on BBC One just about every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday