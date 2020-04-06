Why everyone over 70 should cocoon during the Covid-19 crisis

Do you remember RTÉ journalist Teresa Mannion’s show during Storm Desmond in 2017? She begged us all to stay at home. This would protect us, but it would also protect emergency responders, who would have to come to our aid if we were injured.

Likewise, everyone is invited to play their part in the face of the current threat from Covid-19. Travel and outdoor travel is limited for all people under the age of 70. The restrictions are even more severe for those over 70, who must stay at home, avoid contact with others, and arrange for the delivery of food and other essential items. This is called cocooning.

Professor Emer Shelley is Dean of Public Health Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and President of the Irish Heart Foundation

While measures are in place to reduce the risk to those who provide essential services, we can all help by following the advice to stay at home. This reduces our risk of catching the coronavirus, which is circulating in the community, and passing it on to others. If we get sick, it increases the risk for health care workers and reduces the ability of health services to take care of others.

It’s easy … to understand why those who take drugs that affect their immune systems, like those who have had an organ transplant, are asked to stay at home

The benefits of physical activity are well known. Going out and meeting other people is good for mental health. Even for those who are older and frail for one reason or another, the mantra is “get up, get dressed, be active.”

It is well known that muscle mass regularly decreases in anyone who is confined to bed or seated for long periods. Sitting is also associated with metabolic changes, which increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses.

Disadvantages

The national public health emergency team examines the drawbacks as well as the benefits of each recommendation it makes to government. Advice for restricting travel outside the home was not given lightly, but was based on the judgment that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Why was cocooning recommended for people over 70?

It is easy for people to understand why those who take drugs that affect their immune systems, such as those who have had an organ transplant, are advised to stay at home. However, the immune system’s ability to respond to threats such as a virus also decreases steadily with age. This is due to a regular reduction in the number of cells in the body’s defense system to fight and disarm invading bacteria or viruses.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZldS9CiX88 [/ integrated]

This lower level of immunity is well documented for influenza. Even after vaccination, the elderly are more likely to get sick if they are exposed to the virus. However, with vaccination, they are less likely to get seriously ill and more likely to have better results.

Why do some people have mild illness with Covid-19 and others end up fighting for their lives because of the infection?

Immunologists studying the course of Covid-19 disease have found that several days after the onset of the disease, an imbalance could develop in the immune response, causing excessive inflammation. This can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome and damage other organs such as the kidney. It is not known why this occurs in some people and not in others, but it is more likely to occur in the elderly.

The risks are justified because of the benefits for those who stay at home, for the general public and for those who provide essential services

The Irish longitudinal study on aging, Tilda, found a high prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease. A high percentage of those over 50 take multiple medications daily. Although most feel good, these diseases can also reduce the effectiveness of their immune systems.

In addition, anyone with a condition that affects their lungs, heart or blood vessels will be less able to cope with lower oxygen levels if their lungs are affected by Covid-19.

So why was the age of 70 recommended for cocooning?

Analyzing early data, especially from Wuhan in China, can help estimate the number of cases that may occur and plan which health services may be needed over time.

“Likewise, everyone is invited to play their part during the current Covid-19 threat.” File photograph: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA via Reuters

Although this is a new virus in humans, we know that the majority, about 80%, of people with it suffer from a mild illness. However, up to 20 percent are very sick and the severity of the disease increases with age. A study by researchers at Imperial College London found that it was unusual for young people to be hospitalized, but that they have grown to one in eight in their 60s and one in five over 80s.

The analysis also found that mortality rates increased with age, recovering at age 70. While it is striking to read that in China, 4% of people in their 60s have died, compared to more than 8% of those in their 40s and 13% of those over 80, the data also points out that even for people in the older age groups, the majority survive the infection.

We do not know how this level of serious illness will present itself in different populations with different background levels of chronic disease and different health systems. What we do know is that those who are older and those who have an underlying disease are at higher risk.

Risks

The decision to restrict travel and cocoon the over 70s took into account the risks of reduced activity and social interaction, as well as the benefits of reduced transmission in older age groups. The conclusion was that the benefits of the restrictions outweigh the recognized risks. The risks are justified because of the benefits for those who stay at home, for the general public and for those who provide essential services.

It is important to remember that the restrictions do not apply if someone needs urgent medical help for any reason, such as a suspected heart attack, stroke, or diabetes problems. In this case, they should call 999 in the usual way. Emergency services have made arrangements to separate patients who may have Covid-19 from those with other acute care needs.

So if Teresa Mannion reported on this, she would implore all of us to do what we are asked to do and stay at home, unless there is a good reason to go out.

To protect themselves and others, people over the age of 70 and anyone else at high risk must comply with the obligation not to leave their home. Remember, help and support is available to anyone who requests it from local services, coordinated by your county council.